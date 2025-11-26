Liquified Petroleum Gas Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Urbanization, Industrial Growth, Environmental Regulations, and Emerging Use in the Shipping Sector are Accelerating Growth

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquified Petroleum Gas Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Liquified Petroleum Gas Market is set to expand from USD 136.548 billion in 2025 to USD 171.880 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.71%.



The liquified petroleum gas (LPG) market is poised for growth, driven by its status as a clean, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to gasoline and diesel. LPG, a by-product of propane and butane, is primarily extracted from natural gas or crude oil refineries, with extraction methods varying by region. In North America, natural gas processing dominates, while the Asia-Pacific relies heavily on refinery-based extraction.

Globally, natural gas extraction is more prevalent, particularly in North America, Europe, and the Middle East, due to its cost-effective gas separation facilities compared to the high-cost liquefaction processes in refineries. LPG distribution occurs via tankers, drums, or pipelines, tailored to logistical and demand requirements. The market is propelled by rising population growth, government initiatives promoting cleaner fuels, and increasing industrialization and urbanization, particularly in developing countries.

However, challenges such as storage difficulties due to LPG's highly flammable nature, irregular domestic supply, and high installation costs for liquefaction processes restrain market growth.



Market Drivers



The residential and commercial segments dominate the LPG market, fueled by growing urbanization, industrialization, and government policies encouraging cleaner fuel alternatives to reduce harmful emissions. The preference for LPG over traditional fuels, such as wood or coal for cooking, is driven by its environmental benefits and cost-effectiveness, particularly in developing regions. Increasing investments in infrastructure and research and development further enhance LPG's appeal as a versatile energy source. The marine industry is emerging as a significant growth area, with LPG gaining traction as a marine fuel in the shipping sector due to its cleaner combustion properties, supporting global decarbonization efforts.



Market Restraints



Key challenges include the high flammability of LPG, which complicates storage and supply logistics, posing safety and operational concerns for suppliers. The high initial costs associated with establishing liquefaction facilities for refinery-based extraction also limit market expansion. Additionally, irregular domestic supply chains in some regions disrupt consistent availability, impacting market reliability and growth potential.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be a lucrative market for LPG, driven by booming demand in populous countries like China, India, and Japan. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing energy needs fuel this growth, supported by government initiatives promoting LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel to reduce environmental pollution.

Investments in infrastructure and cost-effective energy solutions further enhance the region's market potential. North America remains a leading supplier, leveraging its robust natural gas extraction capabilities, while Europe and the Middle East also contribute significantly to global supply. The focus on sustainable energy solutions and cleaner fuel adoption continues to drive LPG demand across these regions.



Key Players



Major players in the LPG market are focusing on expanding production and distribution capacities to meet rising global demand. Strategic investments in infrastructure and partnerships are key to maintaining competitive edges in this dynamic market.



