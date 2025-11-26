European Authors Day 2025: #ReadForReal Launches Across Europe

WARSAW, Poland and BRUSSELS, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The great celebration of literature and its authors has begun! The European Authors Day 2025 celebrations under the slogan #ReadForReal are now officially launched and will continue across Europe until 12 December. The EU Creative Europe Programme co-funds this unique celebration of literature, imagination, and human creativity.

From 11 November, everyone – schools, libraries, publishers, companies, NGOs, and individuals – is invited to join the shared celebration. The aim is to promote reading truly and deeply, experiencing literature live, and fostering genuine human connection. European authors will visit countries other than their own, meeting audiences who speak different languages. This initiative celebrates those who make literature possible – writers, illustrators, and designers – the true superheroes of creativity.

At www.readforreal.eu, participants can find an invitation and free materials to help them create their own events, including lesson plans, logos, posters, and bookmarks. Over 200,000 registered participants will join live events across 25 countries, with nearly 3600 literary and reading initiatives already planned. Everyone can participate by organising their own initiative, taking part in a reading challenge, or inviting an author.

National coordination centres (hubs) have agreed to assist participants, providing printed and online materials in local languages. In Poland, for example, 2,000 post offices have joined the initiative, offering customers a special "inspirational notebook" when they purchase a book.

Why does it matter? More than 75 million adults in Europe struggle with reading comprehension. Reading is not just a pleasure; it strengthens empathy, critical thinking, and concentration – skills vital in today’s society. The organisers emphasize that sharing diverse thoughts and perceptions while reading together creates meaningful connections.

The European Authors Day #ReadForReal is coordinated by a consortium of seven organisations from five countries, led by the Universal Reading Foundation (Poland). The organisers' dream is to establish a lasting tradition: a true European festival of literature and creativity.

Visit: www.readforreal.eu to find out more and register your event!

The Universal Reading Foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising literacy levels across Poland and Europe through innovative projects and collaboration with public and private institutions. The URF initiates social campaigns and programs aimed at ensuring equal access to education and books.

