Pixalate’s October 2025 Top Grossing Global Mobile Apps: ‘Vita Mahjong’ No. 1 in Singapore, Germany, Canada, and Brazil in Apple App Store, ‘Happy Color®: Color by Number’ Led in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany Google Play Store, and ‘Hulu’ No. 1 Across US CTV Platforms

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the October 2025 Global Top Grossing Mobile Apps Reports for the United States (U.S.) , the United Kingdom (UK) , Singapore , India , Germany , Canada , and Brazil , and the October 2025 Global Top Grossing Connected TV (CTV) Apps Reports for the United States (U.S.) .

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing open programmatic mobile apps on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.



Top Grossing Apps in October 2025 - Global

Mobile

United States

Mobile: ‘Happy Color by Numbers Game’ was the top grossing app ($5M in estimated open programmatic ad revenue) on the Apple App Store, and ‘Wordscapes’ was No. 1 ($2M) on the Google Play Store



United Kingdom

Mobile: ‘Block Blast’ ($599K) led on Apple App Store, and ‘Happy Color®: Color by Number’ ($226K) was No. 1 on Google Play Store



Singapore

Mobile: ‘Vita Mahjong’ ($19K) was at the top of the Apple App Store, and ‘Idiom Guess - 成語猜猜’ ($21K) led on the Google Play Store



India

Mobile: ‘InShot - Video Editor’ near you ($46K) led on the Apple App Store, and ‘Carrom Pool: Disc Game’ ($310K) was No. 1 on the Google Play Store



Germany

Mobile: ‘Vita Mahjong’ ($186K) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store, and ‘Happy Color®: Color by Number’ led on the Google Play Store ($268K)



Canada

Mobile: ‘Vita Mahjong’ ($265K) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store, and ‘TuneIn Radio: Music & Sports’ led on the Google Play Store ($126K)



Brazil

Mobile: ‘Vita Mahjong’ ($147K) was No. 1 on the Apple App Store, and ‘Tile Master 3D®-Matching Games’ led on the Google Play Store ($235K)



CTV

U.S:

CTV: Hulu led on all four CTV platforms: ‘ Roku ’ ($76M estimated open programmatic ad revenue), ‘ Apple TV ’ ($37M), ‘ Amazon Fire TV ’ ($25M estimated open programmatic revenue), and ‘ Samsung Smart TV ’ ($28M estimated open programmatic ad revenue)



In October 2025, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 21 billion global open programmatic impressions from over 7 million Apple App Store and Google Play Store apps. For this research, Pixalate also examined over 4,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions across various platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV.

