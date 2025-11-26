AI startup Onton raises $7.5M to reinvent the way the world discovers and decides what to buy

San Francisco, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopping has quietly become one of the hardest problems on the internet. People spend a collective lifetime moving between tabs, filtering through over-SEO’d listings, comparing conflicting reviews, and trying to work out what is real and what is marketing. The average person takes 79 days to make a single purchase decision, and the number is growing. Onton was built to reset this experience by making every decision as informed as asking an expert and as easy as asking a friend.

Onton has now raised $7.5 million in seed funding led by Footwork with participation from Liquid 2, Parable Ventures, 43 and others, bringing its total funding to approximately $10 million. The company will use the capital to expand its product, scale its team, and grow its global footprint as demand for trustworthy, intelligent search accelerates.





The timing is significant. Traditional e-commerce is struggling under the weight of unstructured data and models that were never designed for the volume or complexity of information the modern web produces. Existing search engines rely on keyword matching, outdated filters, or advertising incentives that often push relevance to the background. Onton combines a new interface with a novel neurosymbolic AI foundation that learns more about the world with every search, dramatically increasing accuracy and enabling people to move from discovery to decision in minutes.

“We are building the future of decision making online,” said Zach Hudson, CEO and Co-Founder of Onton. “People deserve a way to shop that feels intelligent, transparent, and effortless. Onton is designed to remove the friction that slows everyone down and to give users absolute confidence in their choices.”





Onton allows users to search with natural language, images, or both. It aggregates information from across the web into a single product listing so people do not have to bounce across twelve sites to feel confident in what they choose. With new creative tools like Imagine and Surfaces, users can dream up the pieces they want and instantly see shoppable versions of those ideas. Onton is already delivering a conversion rate three times higher than the industry benchmark and over 20% of users are weekly active.





The company’s momentum has been fueled by a clear need and a long list of shared frustrations. Alex, Onton’s co-founder, spent 30 hours looking for a mid-century gray couch with wood trim and realized everyone around him had been through similar pain. Zach had been building Rcmmd and studying trust in online reviews for years. When the two met at a YC Startup School event, they recognized they were approaching the same problem from different angles. They teamed up, built the earliest versions of the product, won Pioneer, were accepted into the fifth On Deck Fellowship, and began scaling what would become Onton. The team scaled monthly active users to over 1 million with just four employees at the start of 2025 to ten today and expects to add five more soon.

Across the industry, the forces shaping shopping are shifting fast. The internet is filled with unverified, automatically generated content and the burden is landing on consumers to separate signal from noise. Brands are becoming walled gardens and long trusted sources for product recommendations are disappearing. At the same time, people are rapidly adopting AI first interfaces and expecting search to behave more like an intelligent assistant than a filterable list. These shifts are reshaping expectations for relevance, accuracy, and trust.

Onton’s users describe the impact directly. One recently explained that Onton helped him find quality products that matched his passions without wasting hours on research. Another said the platform confirmed that items she was considering were truly unique, giving her the confidence to move forward instead of continuing to shop endlessly. Others shared that Onton cut months off their decision cycles and helped them restyle or furnish their homes with products they could immediately purchase. Power users are doing over 100 searches and generations a month.

Looking ahead, Onton plans to expand beyond home decor and furniture into new categories like apparel and electronics, guided by the demand it already sees from users. The company will continue refining its knowledge graph, scaling its data pipeline, and preparing to introduce a customizable search engine that adapts to each individual. Over time, Onton aims to become a global decision making tool that supports any product, in any category, in any country

