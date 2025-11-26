Packaging Nets Market Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Value Chain & Trade Analysis 2025-2035

Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging nets market hit USD 1.26 billion in 2025, with current forecasts pointing to USD 2.05 billion by 2034, according to Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This market is growing due to rising demand for lightweight, breathable, and cost-efficient packaging solutions across fresh produce, seafood, and industrial applications.

Key Insights

North America has dominated the packaging nets market, having the biggest share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By material, the polyethylene (PE) segment has contributed the largest market share in 2024.

By material, the polypropylene (PP) segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By packaging type, the extruded nets segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By packaging type, the raschel nets segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By application, the fruits & vegetables segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By application, the seafood segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end-use industry, the food & beverage segment contributed the largest share in 2024.

By end-use industry, the agricultural segment will grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

Key Technological Shifts

1. Mono-Material PE/PP Nets

Shift toward fully recyclable PE or PP nets to meet circular-economy and retailer sustainability goals.

2. High-Speed Extrusion & Knitting

Advanced automated machines deliver higher output, better mesh consistency, and reduced production costs.

3. Bio-Based & Compostable Materials

Adoption of PLA, starch blends, and bio-based polymers is rising to lower carbon footprint and meet eco-friendly standards.

4. Lightweight Mesh Engineering

Optimized mesh designs and thin-gauge materials reduce plastic usage without compromising strength.

5. Recycled Nylon from Waste Nets

Chemical and mechanical recycling convert discarded fishing nets into high-quality raw materials for new nets.

6. Automation-Ready Net Formats

Standardized rolls and machine-friendly designs improve compatibility with high-speed packing lines.

7. Smart Labels & Traceability Tags

QR-coded bands and printed labels enhance tracking, export compliance, and product authenticity.

Market Overview

The packaging nets market is growing rapidly due to fresh produce, seafood, and industry favoring lightweight, ventilated packaging. HDPE, PP, and bio-based net formats are being offered by manufacturers to improve product visibility and minimize material consumption. Growing exports, the expansion of the cold chain, and the move to environmentally friendly packaging all contribute to an increase in overall demand.

Market Outlook

Industry Growth Overview: Growing fresh produce consumption, the expansion of cold chain logistics, and the transition from rigid to lightweight packaging are the main drivers of industry growth . Exporters and retailers find ventilated nets appealing because they lower spoilage and transportation costs. Automation in packaging and agriculture lines, which boosts the use of standardized net formats, is also helping the market.

Growing fresh produce consumption, the expansion of cold chain logistics, and the transition from rigid to . Exporters and retailers find ventilated nets appealing because they lower spoilage and transportation costs. Automation in packaging and agriculture lines, which boosts the use of standardized net formats, is also helping the market. Sustainability Trends: The transition to recyclable monomaterial and partially bio-based packaging nets is being accelerated by sustainability initiatives. To lessen their plastic footprints, manufacturers are using thinner gauge materials and eco-friendly colorants. Retailer-led sustainability pledges and government limitations on single-use plastics are promoting quick innovation in environmentally friendly net solutions.

The transition to recyclable monomaterial and partially bio-based packaging nets is being accelerated by sustainability initiatives. To lessen their plastic footprints, manufacturers are using thinner gauge materials and eco-friendly colorants. Retailer-led sustainability pledges and government limitations on single-use plastics are promoting quick innovation in environmentally friendly net solutions. Startup Economy: Innovative materials such as recycled polymer nets and biodegradable blends are the focus of startups in the packaging net industry. For the horticultural and seafood industries, a number of startup businesses are also investigating net collection and recycling models. Custom mesh designs, digital traceability, and small batch manufacturing are examples of value-added services that are assisting startups in establishing themselves as flexible partners for contemporary supply chains.



Segmental Analysis

By Material

The polyethylene (PE) segment is dominating the packaging nets market as they are perfect for fruits, vegetables, and industrial packaging because of their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, flexibility, and affordability. Their robust global supply chains and extensive availability serve to further solidify their leadership. PR nets also provide dependable performance in a range of temperatures, facilitating long-distance logistics.

The polypropylene (PP) segment is growing rapidly as industries shift toward higher rigidity, improved clarity, and better recyclability. PPs' enhanced durability and suitability for premium, high-visibility packaging are accelerating their adoption. The growing push for sustainable, mono-material solutions is further boosting PP demand.

By Packaging Type

The extruded nets segment dominated the market because of its adaptability to automated packing lines, low material consumption, and consistent mesh structure. When uniformity and breathability are crucial, they are frequently utilized in industrial and production applications. They are favored for high-volume packaging operations due to their long production runs and cost-effectiveness.

Raschel nets are growing rapidly because of the growing use of multipurpose packaging for seafood and agriculture. They are becoming more popular for specialized applications due to their greater stretch, gentle handling, and customizable options. Their quick adoption is being aided by the rising demand for flexible and reusable packaging formats.

By Application

The fruits & vegetables segment dominated the market as these products require breathable, lightweight, and protective packaging to reduce spoilage and enhance shelf visibility. Seasonal exports and retail-ready packaging further boost demand. The growth of supermarket chains and pre-packed produce is strengthening segment dominance.

The seafood segment is growing rapidly because of the growing demand for long-lasting, moisture-resistant nets and the worldwide seafood trade. Rapid adoption is fueled by their capacity to preserve freshness during transit. The need for sturdy net packaging is still growing due to an increase in frozen and processed seafood exports.

By End Use Industry

The food & beverage segment is dominating the packaging nets market as packaging nets are integral to fresh produce distribution, grocery retailing, and export logistics. High consumption volumes and strict quality standards support its dominance. Growing preference for visually appealing on-shelf packaging reinforces its leadership.

The agriculture segment is growing rapidly as farms use nets for harvesting, post-harvest handling, and crop protection. Growth is accelerated by the need for economical material handling and growing mechanization. The market is growing as nets are used more frequently in nurseries and horticulture.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Region

North America is dominating the packaging nets market because of a well-established cold chain network, robust retail infrastructure, and strict guidelines for fresh produce packaging. Additionally, sustained innovation in suitable packaging enhances regional leadership. Strong distribution networks guarantee consistent demand for all of the main applications.

U.S. Packaging Nets Market Trends

The U.S. is growing in the packaging nets market, backed by robust cold-chain logistics, high fresh produce consumption, and sophisticated retail systems. Supermarkets and food brands that favor aesthetically pleasing and well-ventilated packaging for fruits, onions, citrus, shellfish, and specialty items are the ones driving demand. Manufacturers are being pushed toward recyclable and thinner-gauge materials by major retailers' commitments to sustainability. Automation in packing lines and the existence of reputable packaging converters continue to sustain consistent market expansion.

Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, backed by growing exports of fruits and vegetables, growing agriculture, and quick industrialization. Regional demand is further accelerated by rising investments in contemporary packaging and retail channels. Growth is being accelerated by government-led upgrades to cold chain and logistics networks.

India Packaging Nets Market Trends

India is growing rapidly in the market because of the expansion of organized retail, the rise in fruits and vegetable exports, and the growing use of contemporary post-harvest handling techniques. Farmers who want better shelf presentation and less spoiling are driving the trend toward lightweight breathable packaging. The government's support for agri infrastructure, cold storage, and horticulture is increasing domestic PE and PP net consumption. Market penetration is also being accelerated by supermarkets' growing demand for pre-packaged produce.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, ITOCHU Corporation, Aquafil S.p.A., Momoi Fishing Net Mfg., and Kinoshita Fishing Net Mfg. Developed fishing nets made from 100% chemically recycled ECONYL nylon and established a mass-production system. This collaboration strengthens the supply of sustainable net materials for packaging and marine industries.

In November 2025, Kolon Plastics & Netspa signed an MoU to jointly develop engineering plastics using recycled nylon from waste fishing nets. The partnership aims to boost large-scale production of sustainable materials for packaging converters.

Top Companies in the Packaging Nets Market & Their Offerings:

Berry Global Group Inc.: A large manufacturer of plastic and engineered materials with a focus on sustainable solutions.

Giro Group (Grup Giró): Specializes in fresh produce netting solutions and innovative packing machines.

Intermas Nets: A Spanish company producing a variety of netting for agricultural and industrial uses.

LC Packaging International BV: A prominent player offering a range of packaging solutions including nets.

NorPlex (Norplex Inc): A U.S.-based company offering various netting solutions.

SWM: A company that provides mesh and netting products for different industries.

GSH Group: A key player mentioned in several market analysis reports.

Packnatur GmbH: Known for its focus on natural and biodegradable netting alternatives.

Indonet Plastic Industries: A prominent Indian manufacturer of tubular packaging nets.

G R Polymers / G R Polynets: Specializes in producing knitted packaging nets.

Satya Group: A manufacturer and supplier of durable and flexible netting for various applications.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others



By Packaging Type

Tubular Nets

Extruded Nets

Raschel Nets



By Application

Fruits & Vegetables

Seafood

Firewood

Industrial Goods

Others



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Industrial

Consumer Goods

By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



