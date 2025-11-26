BTCC Exchange Black Friday Campaign Generates $22.6 Billion in Futures Trading Volume Ahead of High-Stakes Lucky Draw

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world’s longest-serving crypto exchange, reported $22.6 billion in futures trading volume as of November 26, 2025 through its Black Friday Flash Deal campaign featuring its global brand ambassador Jaren Jackson Jr. The campaign attracted over 111,000 participants, positioning the platform as a major player in the increasingly competitive landscape of holiday promotions among cryptocurrency exchanges.

Grand Prize Draw Set for November 27

Excitement is building toward November 27, 2025 at 16:00:00 UTC, when BTCC will hold its grand lucky draw for participants who have accumulated 500 points or more through various deposit and trading tasks. The prize pool features premium rewards, headlined by 0.1 BTC and a 100-gram gold bar.

Eligible participants will be entered for a chance to win an iPhone 17 Pro Max, BTCC Mystery Merch Box, and exclusive memorabilia such as sneakers and basketballs signed by Memphis Grizzlies star and 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

BTCC has also allocated over 11,500 Futures Pro Trading Fund Vouchers ranging from 10 USDT to 1,000 USDT, with a total value of 1,310,000 USDT, ensuring rewards are distributed across a wide range of participants who participated in the campaign.

Full campaign details are available here .

Exclusive Jaren Jackson Jr. Content Coming in December

BTCC also teased an upcoming exclusive video featuring Jaren Jackson Jr., scheduled for release in December. Traders and basketball fans are encouraged to follow BTCC's social media channels for exclusive content throughout the partnership.

Product Expansion with 17 New Spot Listings

Coinciding with the lucky draw, BTCC will list 17 new spot trading pairs on November 27, 2025, expanding its offerings to over 400 spot pairs. The new listings span multiple categories:

Privacy Coins : Zcash (ZEC)

: Zcash (ZEC) Public Chains : Horizen (ZEN)

: Horizen (ZEN) Payment Tokens : Dash (DASH)

: Dash (DASH) RWA/DAO : Lorenzo Protocol (BANK)

: Lorenzo Protocol (BANK) Meme, GameFi, SocialFi : Giggle Fund (GIGGLE), Kite (KITE), Particle Network (PARTI), Momentum (MMT), pippin (PIPPIN), Tradoor (TRADOOR)

: Giggle Fund (GIGGLE), Kite (KITE), Particle Network (PARTI), Momentum (MMT), pippin (PIPPIN), Tradoor (TRADOOR) Platform/Utility : Allora (ALLO), Tensor (TNSR), elizaOS (ELIZAOS)

: Allora (ALLO), Tensor (TNSR), elizaOS (ELIZAOS) Others: XPL (Plasma), SynFutures (F), Meteora (MET), Monad (MON)





The expansion reinforces BTCC's commitment to providing traders with diverse access to emerging new coins across the DeFi, privacy, meme, and infrastructure sectors.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 10 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange