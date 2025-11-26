RLWRLD Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate Global Innovation in Industrial Robotics AI

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLWRLD , a robotics AI company building systems that enable robots to understand and interact with the physical world, today announced a strategic alliance with Microsoft to advance the research, development, and commercialization of industrial robotics AI technologies.

As part of this strategic partnership, RLWRLD will collaborate with Microsoft across several key areas, including the use of Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure, research engagement with Microsoft Research (MSR), and joint go-to-market efforts in Asia.

RLWRLD has developed a robotics foundation model (RFM) trained on high-precision 4D+ multimodal data collected from real manufacturing environments in Korea, Japan, and the United States. Built to support a wide range of robotic hardware platforms, the model will now be scaled further through access to Azure’s GPU/CPU clusters, enterprise-grade security, APIs, and cloud storage, enabling accelerated reinforcement learning, imitation learning, and Vision-Language-Action (VLA) model training.

The companies are also exploring deeper collaboration with MSR on areas such as latent-action modeling, which incorporates historical task context, and industrial-grade vision-language models tailored to the demands of complex factory settings. These research initiatives may be formalized through future agreements.

Additionally, RLWRLD and Microsoft will jointly pursue proof-of-concept (PoC) projects, co-marketing activities, and technical demonstrations targeting the manufacturing, logistics, retail, and hospitality industries across Asia. By combining RLWRLD’s real-world industrial datasets and robotics AI capabilities with Microsoft’s global reach and cloud infrastructure, the two companies aim to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered robotics solutions.

“Partnering with Microsoft provides RLWRLD with a powerful foundation to scale our robotics foundation model globally with speed and reliability,” said Jung-hee Ryu, CEO of RLWRLD. “Together, we aim to set a new global benchmark for real-world robotics AI that addresses practical challenges in manufacturing and logistics.”

“RLWRLD is a pioneering company developing robotics AI designed for real-world industrial environments,” said Johnny Tian, Vice President of Digital Native Asia Sales at Microsoft. “We’re excited to support their global expansion through Azure and Microsoft Research, and to build an ecosystem that empowers Asian enterprises to unlock meaningful competitive advantages through robotics-driven AI.”

RLWRLD will continue expanding its PoC and commercialization initiatives across multiple industries, reinforcing its position as a key innovator in the global physical AI ecosystem.

About RLWRLD

RLWRLD is a physical AI company developing robotics foundation models capable of human-level hand dexterity, trained on large-scale high-precision multimodal data captured in real industrial environments. Its proprietary multi-sensor capture system collects complex manufacturing and logistics demonstrations, enabling advanced automation through integrated perception, motion, and control models. The company has secured seed funding from leading manufacturers and VCs in Korea and Japan and is conducting numerous pilot projects with major industry partners. RLWRLD aims to become a global leader in industrial robotics AI, leveraging East Asia’s structural strengths in manufacturing.

