One Love Rising: On-Going Help for Victims of Hurricane Melissa

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spirit of unity, resilience, and Caribbean pride will come alive on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn, as communities across the diaspora come together for One Love Rising: A Jamaican Relief Fundraiser supporting those affected by Hurricane Melissa.

This day-long celebration will showcase an unforgettable lineup of artists, DJs, and cultural talent representing Caribbean vibes from across the Diaspora.

Confirmed entertainers include Diamond Natural, Mel Vybz, Rory from Stone Love Ayanna Heaven, Selector Sean, DJ Spinna, DJ Spice, DJ Spice

One Love Rising promises a full immersion into the beauty, creativity, and strength of the Caribbean spirit. “This is a movement,” say event organizers. “We’re standing shoulder to shoulder with our Caribbean family, especially those in Jamaica whose lives were devastated by Hurricane Melissa. It’s a coming together.”

Funds raised will go directly to on-the-ground recovery efforts in impacted Jamaican communities, supporting housing restoration, medical aid, and essential supplies.

Food For The Poor and BREDS Foundation are the official donation partners, ensuring transparent relief efforts and driving initiatives that support long-term economic recovery. From 2019 to 2023, Food For The Poor, one of the world’s largest feeding organizations, provided 943 million meals and delivered $3.2 billion in aid across Latin America and the Caribbean.

BREDS played a vital role in recovery after Hurricane Beryl just 16 months ago, and once again, is on the front lines supporting communities in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025. Time: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Crown Hill Theatre, Brooklyn, NY Theme: Music. Food. Culture. Community.

Donation: $35

To Support: https://www.eventim.us/event/one-love-rising-fundraiser-for-jamaica/671935

Join us for a day of rhythm, resilience, and love as the Caribbean diaspora unites to uplift the communities most affected by Hurricane Melissa. This is a celebration — and a call to action.

For Inquiries contact Sonia Alleyne: 646-644-8985 and Nicki Spice at 718-809-7603

