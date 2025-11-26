AI for Customer Service Market Surges to $47.82 billion by 2030 | CAGR 25.8%

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global AI for Customer Service Market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, from USD 12.06 billion in 2024 to USD 47.82 billion by 2030.

Browse 308 market data Tables and 59 Figures spread through 368 Pages and in-depth TOC on "AI for Customer Service Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

AI for Customer Service Market Share & Growth:

AI for Customer Service Market Analysis & Forecast:

AI for customer service is transforming customer interactions by boosting virtual agent efficiency and improving satisfaction through intelligent routing.

Utilizes AI technologies to scale up all aspects of customer support

Workflow automation is transforming the AI for customer service market by streamlining and optimizing customer interactions.

By configuration type, Agent augmented segment to showcase 28.4% CAGR.

The AI for customer service market is revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers by maximizing virtual agent efficiency through AI integration and enhancing efficiency and satisfaction with intelligent routing. Virtual agents powered by AI deliver faster, more accurate responses, significantly improving resolution times and reducing agent workloads. This integration enables businesses to handle high volumes of customer queries across multiple channels with ease. Intelligent routing further optimizes service delivery by directing customer inquiries to the most suitable agents or automated solutions, ensuring quicker and more effective resolutions. Together, these advancements enhance customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and enable businesses to deliver seamless, personalized support, making AI a critical component of modern customer service strategies.

AI for customer service utilizes AI technologies to scale up all aspects of customer support and enable organizations to automate customer experiences, streamline workflows, and assist agent productivity. AI-driven customer support tools such as chatbots, voice bots, workflow automation, AI Agents, recommendation systems, diagnostic tools, and many more offer more personalized data-driven round-the-clock support with the aim of augmenting agent experience. These tools analyze data generated from customer service interactions to resolve or handle customer queries in real-time. AI-driven agent assistance tools empower support teams in key enterprises to resolve issues quickly and efficiently while delivering tailor-made customer responses.

The introduction of generative AI for customer service further enhances personalization by enabling real-time, human-like interactions with custom responses. Additionally, the AI for customer service market provides businesses with competitive advantages by optimizing query resolution, automating workflows, and improving engagement. These advancements are reshaping customer interactions, fostering a more tailored, interactive, and dynamic service experience. Ultimately, this revolutionizes how businesses connect with and satisfy their customers, creating innovative and personalized support solutions that drive loyalty and satisfaction.

Workflow automation is at the forefront of the AI for customer service market, transforming how businesses manage and streamline customer interactions. By automating repetitive tasks such as ticket categorization, issue prioritization, and status updates, AI reduces manual effort and ensures faster resolution times. Advanced AI-powered systems integrate seamlessly with CRM platforms, enabling end-to-end automation of processes like case routing, follow-ups, and feedback collection. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also allows support teams to focus on complex, value-driven interactions.

Workflow automation improves consistency and accuracy in customer service delivery while significantly lowering operational costs. It also enhances the customer experience by providing quicker and more reliable solutions, positioning workflow automation as a critical driver in the AI for customer service market's growth and adoption.

Companies in AI for Customer Service Market:

Companies in AI for Customer Service Market are Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Salesforce (US), Atlassian (Australia), ServiceNow (US), SAP (Germany), Zendesk (US), Sprinklr (US), OpenAI (US), Aisera (US), UiPath (US), HubSpot (US), NICE (Israel),

These companies boast a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio alongside a strong global presence in the AI for customer service market. The emergence of new end-user segments within the media sector allows them to focus on developing innovative technologies and solutions. With a wide range of product offerings and global operations, they leverage robust R&D capabilities and diversified service portfolios to expand their market share. To enhance their presence and drive product innovation, these organizations prioritize strategies such as product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships, further strengthening their business reach in the customer service domain.