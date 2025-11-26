EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Eurocastle announces Director/PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 26 November 2025 - By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, Eurocastle Investment Limited is making public the following details of dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and their closely associated persons:

Name of PDMR Financial Instrument Nature of Transaction Date and place of Transaction Volume and price of Transaction Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill



Ordinary Shares Purchase of shares 24 November 2025





24 November 2025 2,000 shares at EUR 14.9476





1,000 shares at EUR 14.8782

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.