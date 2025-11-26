First Rate Infusion & Wellness Launches Mobile “Vitamins in a Bag” Program to Support Employee Wellness Across Dallas–Fort Worth

Mesquite, Texas, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Rate Infusion & Wellness, a Texas-based wellness clinic specializing in IV hydration and advanced wellness services, announced the launch of its new mobile IV hydration program designed to support workforce health across the Dallas–Fort Worth region. The service, known as Mobile Vitamins in a Bag, delivers hydration, energy blends, vitamin infusions, and recovery treatments directly to job sites for employee teams experiencing high fatigue and workplace stress.





Teria Mullin leading an educational wellness session, breaking down the benefits of IV vitamin therapy and personalized health solutions offered at First Rate Infusion & Wellness.

The mobile program was developed in response to growing concerns about physical and mental exhaustion among American workers, including airline crews, corporate teams, warehouse employees, frontline personnel, educators, and municipal staff. By offering on-site wellness support, the new service enables organizations to provide health benefits to employees without disrupting workflow or productivity.

“Employee fatigue continues to affect multiple industries,” said Teria Mullin, CRNA, FNP-C, clinical lead at First Rate Infusion & Wellness. “This initiative gives companies a practical way to address dehydration, stress, and burnout while helping employees maintain energy, mental clarity, and physical recovery during demanding work schedules.”

IV hydration is known for its rapid absorption and effectiveness in restoring fluids, vitamins, and electrolytes. The Mobile Vitamins in a Bag program aims to help reduce workplace downtime, support immune health, and improve overall employee well-being.

Industries Served by the Mobile Program

The service is available to organizations across the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including:

Airline crews

Corporate offices

Educators and school districts

Warehouse operations

Transportation and logistics teams

Municipal and utility departments

First responders

Event and hospitality groups

Corporate Wellness Service Options

Organizations can schedule:

On-site employee wellness days

Hydration and vitamin recovery sessions

Recurring monthly wellness support

Custom corporate wellness plans tailored to workforce needs





Teria Mullin, CRNA, FNP-C, clinical lead of First Rate Infusion & Wellness, showcasing her signature “Vitamins in a Bag” IV hydration therapy designed to boost energy, recovery, and overall wellness.

About First Rate Infusion & Wellness

First Rate Infusion & Wellness is a Texas-based wellness clinic offering IV hydration, ketamine therapy, vitamin therapy, weight management services, and mobile wellness services throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The clinic focuses on delivering evidence-based treatments that support recovery, energy, mental well-being, and overall health for diverse workforce and community populations.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/g2s89rHD9go