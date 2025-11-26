Cell Culture Collagen Market to Attain USD 4.19 Billion by 2034, Driven by Expanding Healthcare Applications

Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell culture collagen market size is calculated at USD 2.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 4.19 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.15% for the forecasted period, driven by the expanding healthcare applications and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America segment held a major revenue of approximately 38% share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cell culture collagen market between 2025-2034.

By source, the bovine collagen segment held a major revenue of approximately 46% share of the market in 2024.

By source, the human recombinant collagen segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025 to 2034.

By product type, the type I collagen segment held a major revenue of approximately 52% share of the market in 2024.

By product type, the type II & others segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025 to 2034.

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment held a major revenue of approximately 38% share of the market in 2024.

By application, the stem cell research segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025 to 2034.

By form, the liquid collagen segment held a major revenue of approximately 45% share of the market in 2024.

By form, the gel/hydrogel collagen segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025 to 2034.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held a major revenue of approximately 40% share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market between 2025 to 2034.

What is the Cell Culture Collagen?

The cell culture collagen market is driven by advancements in research areas like regenerative medicine and 3D cell culture models. The cell culture collagen refers to the specifically prepared and purified collagen for laboratory cell culture applications. They are used for cell adhesion, proliferation, 3D cell culture, tissue engineering, scaffolding, regenerative medicine, stem cell research, etc.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Cell Culture Collagen Market?

Growing R&D investments are the major growth driver in the market. This is accelerating the R&D activities and promoting other innovations, which are increasing the demand for cell culture collagen. Additionally, advancements in regenerative medicines, a shift towards 3D cell culture, alternatives to animal testing, and growing diseases are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Cell Culture Collagen Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding to launch and enhance the use of cell culture collagen for various applications.

In October 2025, a new ten-million-yuan Series A+ financing round was announced to have been successfully completed by Meishangjie Biotechnology Co., Ltd., where this capital will be utilized to advance the clinical translation and market expansion of its recombinant humanized collagen products, continuously optimize its technology platforms, and accelerate R&D investment in genetic engineering and synthetic biology.

In August 2025, a new equity financing round was announced to have closed with total funding of $137M, by Geltor, which will be used to advance its AI-enabled, animal-free bioactive proteins, after achieving a milestone, which was the launch of a vegan collagen polypeptide in Latin America.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Cell Culture Collagen Market?

High cost is a significant challenge in the market. The recombinant and specialty collagen types, equipment, and other reagents used in the research are expensive, which limits their use. Moreover, sourcing concerns, variability, risk of disease transmission, and regulatory hurdles are other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of 38% in the market, due to growth in the R&D investments. The presence of robust healthcare also increased their adoption rates. Additionally, the growth in the use of advanced technologies and advancements in R&D also contributes to the market growth.

What Made Asia Pacific Grow Fastest in the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to expanding industries. The growing investment and R&D are also increasing their demand, leading to new collaborations among industries and institutions. The growing demand for advanced therapies, increasing awareness, and affordability are also increasing their use, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By source analysis

Why Did the Bovine Collagen Segment Dominate in the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

By source, the bovine collagen segment led the market with approximately 46% share in 2024, due to its high availability. Their affordability and consistent quality also increased their use. Additionally, their good biochemical compatibility also increases their demand, which enhanced their innovations.

By source, the human recombinant collagen segment is expected to show the highest growth between 2025 to 2034, due to its compatibility. This is decreasing the immunogenicity, which is driving their R&D. Their consistency is also increasing their demand in the development of advanced therapies.

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

By product type, the type I collagen segment held the dominating share of approximately 52% in the market in 2024, due to its easy sourcing and affordability. Moreover, their long history in R&D increased their preference. Their high reproducibility and robust structural properties increased their use in various R&D applications.

By product type, the type II & others segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate between 2025 to 2034, due to their growing use in various applications. The growing tissue engineering and regenerative medicine are also increasing their demand, which is accelerating disease modelling.

By application analysis

What Made Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine the Dominant Segment in the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

By application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment led the market with approximately 38% share in 2024, driven by growth in the R&D activities. The advancing pipeline and R&D investments also increased the demand for cell culture collagen, which contributed to the market growth.

By application, the stem cell research segment is expected to show the highest growth between 2025 to 2034, due to growing demand for regenerative therapies. The growing use of 3D stem cell cultures is also driving their demand, where advances in induced pluripotent stem cells are also contributing to the same.

By form analysis

Why Did the Liquid Collagen Segment Dominate in the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

By form, the liquid collagen segment held the largest share of approximately 45% in the market in 2024, driven by its easy use. Their compatibility with 3D cultures also increased their use in the development of scaffolds. Their flexibility and consistent quality also increased their use in various applications.

By form, the gel/hydrogel collagen segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate between 2025 to 2034, driven by its increased use in 3D cell cultures. Moreover, they are essential component for 3D bioprinting. Additionally, they are being used for tissue engineering and regenerative therapies.

By end-user analysis

How did the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Cell Culture Collagen Market in 2024?

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market with approximately 40% share in 2024, due to growth in the R&D investments. Furthermore, the growth in the assays, screening, 3D models, and regenerative platforms also increased their adoption rates, driving their use in various applications.

By end user, the others segment is expected to show the highest growth between 2025 to 2034, driven by expanding applications. The growing demand for personalized treatment options and outsourcing trends are also increasing their use. Additionally, the growing R&D is also increasing its demand.

Recent Developments in the Cell Culture Collagen Market

In September 2025, a platform suitable for clinical trials, VECOLLAN®, which is a recombinant, non-animal-derived collagen-like protein platform, was launched by Evonik.

In July 2025, the country’s first Collagen Water was launched by Aquatein in India, where it enhances skin hydration, antioxidant levels, UV protection, and joint health.

Cell Culture Collagen Market Key Players List

Nippi Collagen Industries Ltd.

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Jellagen Ltd.

Collagen Solutions plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corp.

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Rousselot

Cell Systems Corporation

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

BioVision Inc.

TaKaRa Bio Inc.

Koken Co., Ltd.

AMS Biotechnology

PeproTech

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Matrix Bioscience GmbH

3D Matrix Medical Technology

BioMatrix Specialty Collagen Products

Segments Covered in The Report

By Source

Bovine Collagen

Porcine Collagen

Rat Tail Collagen

Human Recombinant Collagen

Fish/Marine Collagen

Others

By Product Type

Type I Collagen

Type III Collagen

Type IV Collagen

Type V Collagen

Type II & Others



By Application

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery & Toxicity Testing

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Others



By Form

Liquid Collagen

Powdered Collagen

Gel/Hydrogel Collagen

Sheets/Membranes/Sponges

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Cosmetic & Nutraceutical R&D Labs

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

