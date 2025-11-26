Breakthrough Behavioral-Science Technology Powers High-Performance TV, Podcast, and Digital Campaigns

Los Angeles, CA , Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADcology, the behavioral-science advertising agency founded by Dr. Greg Cynaumon, Ph.D., announced today the expansion of its proprietary AI-driven personality-mapping and attribution technology. This platform has delivered category-leading results across TV, podcast, radio, and digital media across all brand and direct-to-consumer retail verticals.





Leveraging more than two decades of clinical psychology research, ADcology’s technology analyzes verified customer behavior, emotional triggers, and personality profiles, then matches those insights to the media environments and creative styles most likely to convert to sales. This deep behavioral intelligence has resulted in rapid optimization, stronger ROAS, and scalable growth across broadcast, digital, influencer, and CTV ecosystems.

Breakthrough Results Across Vertical Categories

In the health and wellness space, ADcology reengineered behavioral and media strategies across TV, podcast, and digital channels — relaunching a major national brand and driving it into the Top 10 U.S. advertisers, a position it has maintained for more than two years.

In financial sectors (investment and insurance), ADcology transformed audio performance by producing high-impact live integrations, broadcast placements, and influencer-driven content — including development of a top-rated podcast in collaboration with a major national media network.

In the home security vertical, ADcology was instrumental in launching a fast-growing DIY security brand across radio and podcast environments. The agency pioneered influencer-based “self-installation” creative, driving massive adoption, strong user engagement, and ultimately helping propel the brand to #1 market leadership in the U.S. home-security category.

AI-Driven Behavioral Technology at the Core

ADcology’s platform goes far beyond standard demographic targeting. The proprietary behavioral engine analyzes opt-in customer images, communication styles, power words, emotional tendencies, personality traits, motivational profiles, learning styles, and influence triggers. It integrates psychological personality inventories (e.g., Myers-Briggs) along with phenotype/genotype modeling validated over 30 years.

“Our mission is to understand audiences at the deepest emotional and personality level,” said Dr. Greg Cynaumon, Founder & CEO of ADcology. “When creative and media buying strategies align with a customer’s psychological makeup, campaigns scale faster, costs drop, and storytelling becomes dramatically more effective.”

With multilayer real-time and forward-projected attribution, the platform enables accelerated optimization across TV, radio, podcast, digital, influencer, and CTV buying channels.

About ADcology

ADcology is a behavioral-science-driven advertising agency specializing in performance creative, advanced media buying, and AI-powered audience intelligence. Founded by Doctor of Psychology and author Greg Cynaumon, Ph.D., ADcology uses personality science, emotional modeling, and real-time attribution to create high-performing campaigns across TV, podcast, radio, digital, CTV, and influencer ecosystems. The agency partners with leading and emerging brands across multiple consumer categories — delivering breakthrough growth through deeper behavioral insights.