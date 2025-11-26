ABAT Investors Have Opportunity to Join American Battery Technology Company Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of American Battery Technology Company (“American Battery” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ABAT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. American Battery revealed in an SEC filing dated October 15, 2025, that the Department of Energy (“DOE”) terminated its grant for a cathode-grade lithium hydroxide manufacturing facility. The DOE would have contributed almost $58 million towards the construction of the facility under the terms of the grant, while the Company would invest an equal amount. Based on this news, shares of American Battery fell by more than 57% over the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com