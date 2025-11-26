The Magnum Ice Cream Company successfully completes €3 billion debut bond issuance

The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC), the world’s largest ice cream company, today announced the successful completion of a €3 billion debut bond issuance by Magnum ICC Finance B.V., across four tranches.

Commenting on the successful issuance, Abhijit Bhattacharya, CFO, The Magnum Ice Cream Company noted “Issuing our inaugural public bond is an important milestone for The Magnum Ice Cream Company as we embark on our journey as a standalone ice cream company. The level of interest shown by the market was fantastic, with the order book being oversubscribed by over seven times. This clearly indicates that our strategy and story as the world’s leading ice cream company resonates with investors.”

The debut issuance was completed under the newly established €8 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme of Magnum ICC Finance B.V. guaranteed by The Magnum Ice Cream Company B.V. and The Magnum Ice Cream Company HoldCo Netherlands B.V. (the “EMTN Programme”). The issuance comprises (i) €750 million 2.750 per cent. fixed rate senior unsecured notes due February 2029; (ii) €750 million 3.250 per cent. fixed rate senior unsecured notes due November 2031; (iii) €750 million 3.750 per cent. fixed rate senior unsecured notes due November 2034; and (iv) €750 million 4.000 per cent. fixed rate senior unsecured notes due November 2037 (together, the “Notes”).

The net proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used for the general corporate purposes of the TMICC Group including to facilitate the demerger of the TMICC Group from the Unilever Group.

The Notes have been rated “BBB” by S&P and “Baa2” by Moody’s and application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Notes to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market with effect on or around 26th November 2025.

Pricing Supplements in connection with the Notes dated 24th November 2025 and the Base Admission Particulars dated 13th November 2025 in connection with the EMTN Programme are available on the IR section of the company website.

DISCLAIMER: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.



About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world’s largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.