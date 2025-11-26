Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results, and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 11, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
Date:Thursday, December 11, 2025
Time:8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers:1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast:Register Now!


CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates:December 11 to December 26, 2025
Access telephone numbers:1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code:96438 #


2026 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
1st quarter:Tuesday, March 10, 2026
2nd quarter:Wednesday, June 3, 2026
3rd quarter:Wednesday, September 9, 2026
4th quarter:Wednesday, December 9, 2026
  
  

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc