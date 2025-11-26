Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results, and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 11, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.
|FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date:
|Thursday, December 11, 2025
|Time:
|8:00 AM
|Dial-in numbers:
|1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
|Live audio webcast:
|Register Now!
|CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
|Availability dates:
|December 11 to December 26, 2025
|Access telephone numbers:
|1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
|Access code:
|96438 #
|2026 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
|1st quarter:
|Tuesday, March 10, 2026
|2nd quarter:
|Wednesday, June 3, 2026
|3rd quarter:
|Wednesday, September 9, 2026
|4th quarter:
|Wednesday, December 9, 2026
For further information:
Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc