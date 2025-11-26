Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results, and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 10, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 11, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM Dial-in numbers: 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738 Live audio webcast: Register Now!





CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK

Availability dates: December 11 to December 26, 2025 Access telephone numbers: 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264 Access code: 96438 #





2026 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS

1st quarter: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 9, 2026 4th quarter: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

For further information:



Yan Lapointe

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc

