Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 26.11.2025

Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 26.11.2025

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 26.11.2025

Bourse trade Buy

Share ASPO

Amount 4 200 Shares

Average price/ share 6,6516 EUR

Total cost 27 936,72 EUR

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 48 955 shares

including the shares repurchased on 26.11.2025

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation

No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5

and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

On behalf of Aspo Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

