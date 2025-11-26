Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 26.11.2025

Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 26.11.2025  
     
     
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 26.11.2025   
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date          26.11.2025   
Bourse trade        Buy   
Share                 ASPO   
Amount            4 200Shares  
Average price/ share   6,6516EUR  
Total cost           27 936,72EUR  
     
     
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 48 955 shares   
including the shares repurchased on 26.11.2025   
     
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation  
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
     
     
On behalf of Aspo Plc    
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
     
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki   
     
For more information, please contact:   
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com 
     
     
www.aspo.com    


Attachment


Attachments

ASPO 26.11 trades

