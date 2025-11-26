MEDIA ADVISORY: Workers owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid wages demand action from the Ministry of Labour

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, November 29 at 1:00 pm, workers with more than $400,000 owing in stolen wages will rally outside the Ministry of Labour to demand action on the epidemic of Wage Theft in Ontario.

What: Stop Wage Theft rally

When: Saturday, November 29 at 1:15 pm

Where: Ministry of Labour, 400 University Avenue, Toronto

Who: Workers who have been issued “Orders to Pay” by the Ministry of Labour will be on hand to speak to their experiences.

Visuals: Colourful signs with outstanding wage theft amounts owed as well as enlarged versions of Ministry of Labour “Orders to Pay.”

About the Workers’ Action Centre

The Workers’ Action Centre is a member-led organization of non-union workers who organize to improve employment and labour legislation and enforce workplace rights. Its recent report on the wage theft crisis is available here .

