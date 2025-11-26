Solid property and financial performance & dividend up for the 11th consecutive year

 | Source: Ascencio SA Ascencio SA

Annual results 2024/2025

SOLID PROPERTY AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE &

DIVIDEND UP FOR THE 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE 97,2%
GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO 6,96%
AVERAGE COST OF DEBT 2,15%
INTEREST RATES HEDGE RATIO 96,6%
GROSS DIVIDEND YIELD 8,7%

Operational results

  • Rental income: €53.9 million, up by 1.0% compared to €53.3 million at 30/09/2024
  • EPRA earnings: €36.7 million, up by 1.4% compared to €36.2 million at 30/09/2024
  • EPRA earnings (per share): €5.56 (vs €5.49 at 30/09/2024)
  • Net result: €35.6 million (vs €25.5 million at 30/09/2024)

Balance sheet information 

  • Fair value of the portfolio: €746.5 million (vs €748.6 million at 30/09/2024)
  • EPRA Debt ratio (EPRA LTV): 40.7%, down from 42.1% at 30/09/2024
  • Net asset value (EPRA NTA) per share: €67.14 (vs €65.80 at 30/09/2024)

DIVIDEND : Increase for the 11th consecutive year: Proposed distribution of a gross dividend of €4.45 per share, up by 3.5% compared to €4.30 per share the previous year.

ASCENCIO’s head office renovation internationally recognized at the 2025 INT Interior Design Awards – Los Angeles.


 

Attachment


Attachments

Annual report - 30.09.2025