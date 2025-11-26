DMZ and PS43 commit to second cohort of the Siakam EdTech Engine with expansion beyond edtech to support youth upskilling in AI

Toronto, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At an exclusive event hosted at DMZ, NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam announced that the Siakam EdTech Engine will move forward with a second cohort, with applications opening early 2026.

The announcement builds on the success of the inaugural cohort, in which founders advanced solutions to close gaps in the education system. Launched earlier this year through a partnership between Siakam’s foundation, PS43 and DMZ to accelerate early-stage EdTech startups, the program has already shown meaningful impact with three pilot projects underway in schools.

At the event, Siakam joined media, startups, and education professionals for a closer look at the program's impact to date. Founders from the inaugural cohort shared how the EdTech Engine helped move their business ideas into active classrooms and school boards.

James Hayes of Cyber Legends, Erica Derrickson of English Islands and school principal Lorraine Van Zon of Bishop Macdonell Catholic School each walked attendees through early results from their pilot projects, offering a glimpse into how these tools are already changing the way students learn.

The program’s inaugural cohort formally wrapped in July with a capstone Demo Day where startups pitched their solutions to a panel of judges. A total of $50,000 CAD in grant funding was awarded, along with pilot project opportunities, helping Cyber Legends and English Islands secure real-world classroom adoption.

Cyber Legends, a digital literacy platform that teaches youth how to navigate the online world safely, has since launched pilot projects with Indiana Math and Science Academy and the Toronto Catholic District School Board. English Islands, an AI-powered reading tutor that enables students to learn independently, is also piloting its solution with Indiana Math and Science Academy.

Building on the success of the pilot projects and the program’s first-year impact, PS43 and DMZ announced that the second cohort will expand beyond edtech to also support startups focused on youth upskilling in AI.

The theme reflects an urgent need in Canada, where traditional education is no longer sufficient to prepare students for a rapidly changing job market. Youth unemployment reached roughly 14-15 per cent in mid-2025, and entry-level job opportunities have declined across the country. Many students, especially those outside STEM programs, lack access to hands-on training and tools that match the demands of the modern workforce. The next cohort aims to bridge this gap by supporting founders who are building AI-driven technologies that give students practical skills and stronger pathways into future careers.

“At PS43, we believe that access can change a young person’s life trajectory. Growing up, many of us didn’t have the technology or learning opportunities kids need today and that’s why seeing these founders scale and bring real solutions into real classrooms,” said NBA All Star, Champion and PS43 founder Pascal Siakam. “The first year of the Siakam EdTech Engine proved what’s possible when you gather founders, educators, and community partners in the same room with a shared mission. As we move into a second cohort, and expand into AI and youth upskilling, our goal is simple: give young people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in a changing world. I’m grateful to DMZ and all our partners for helping bring that vision to life.”

“Seeing these founders land real pilot opportunities in classrooms is exactly what this program was built for. Early-stage startups need real-world testing and support, not just theory, and the Siakam EdTech Engine delivered that in year one, said Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. “We are thrilled to team up with Pascal and the PS43 Foundation for a second year to help even more founders turn smart ideas into tools that make a real difference for students.”

DMZ and PS43 are inviting new partners to join the next chapter of the Siakam EdTech Engine. The program is looking for organizations that want to help advance youth upskilling, AI education and K to 12 classroom innovation across North America

Partners interested in teaming up for the second cohort can reach out to Alex Husarewych, Strategic Partnerships Manager at DMZ, for more information.

About DMZ:

DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. Through its award-winning programs, DMZ empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today’s fast-moving economy. By offering tailored support, world-class resources and expansive networks, DMZ nurtures bold ideas, drives business growth and creates global economic impact.

To date, DMZ has supported 2600+ startups in raising $2.95 billion in capital and has created over 25,350 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 15+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.



About PS43:

The PS43 Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that finds unique ways to make a difference in the lives of children through education. Through digital and technology, STEAM, life skills, and mentorship our goal is to teach children and give them an advantage in society. The PS43 Foundation is guided by one basic principle: DREAM BIG.

