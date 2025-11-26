Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $10,000 in response to ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating $10,000 to Action Against Hunger Canada in support of its relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.

After over two years of violence and displacement, nearly the entire population is in urgent need of life-saving assistance as the humanitarian crisis remains at catastrophic levels, with only a trickle of aid allowed in each day.

“The ongoing crisis in Gaza compels us to take action to save lives and restore dignity for communities, in the hope that this will help in laying the groundwork for longer-term recovery,” said Marty Warren, SHF President and National Director of the United Steelworkers union (USW).

Action Against Hunger is one of the few international NGOs actively present and operating in the occupied Palestinian territory. This support will contribute to the work of its teams on the ground as they adapt their approach based on the evolving humanitarian context, delivering food, clean water, hygiene supplies, nutrition support and emergency health care to the most vulnerable in Gaza, including women, children and displaced families.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

Media Contacts: