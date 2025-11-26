True North VIP Unveils Executive Ground Transportation Program for Corporate, Private Aviation, and Roadshow Clients in New York City

New York, NY , Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North VIP, a premium chauffeured transportation company based in New York City, today announced the launch of its Executive Ground Transportation Program, a unified offering that combines corporate car service NYC, executive car service NYC, NYC corporate chauffeur service and broader corporate transportation NYC with private aviation support and specialized roadshow transportation NYC for executives and finance teams.

The program is designed for executive assistants, corporate travel managers, and private aviation coordinators who need reliable, professional New York City chauffeur service and executive ground transportation NYC across Manhattan, the boroughs, and the wider tri-state area. True North VIP provides business travel car service, NYC black car service, and New York City limousine service for client meetings, board sessions, offsites, corporate events, and airport transfers JFK LGA EWR, using a fleet of luxury black-cars, SUVs, and Sprinters.

The Executive Ground Transportation Program is built around three core pillars:

Corporate Travel Program

The Corporate Travel Program provides centralized billing and reporting for all rides, dedicated account support for assistants and travel managers, and priority vehicle access during peak demand. Services cover corporate car service in New York City and NYC corporate chauffeur service across the tri-state area, including point-to-point transfers, hourly/as-directed chauffeur service, multi-stop meeting days, and long-distance trips to regional offices and client locations.

Private Aviation Ground Concierge

True North VIP’s dedicated private aviation car service supports jet travelers and FBO partners at major private aviation hubs. The Private Aviation Ground Concierge Desk coordinates real-time flight monitoring, meet-and-greet service, and discreet chauffeur support, offering FBO car service Teterboro, Teterboro airport car service, and Westchester HPN airport car service, as well as coverage for additional New York–area airports. This provides a seamless link between private jet arrivals and ground transportation for high-net-worth and corporate clients.

Roadshow & Investor Meeting Chauffeur Service

For finance teams, investor relations professionals, and corporate leadership, True North VIP offers specialized roadshow transportation NYC with tightly managed itineraries, multi-stop routing, and chauffeurs trained for high-pressure, time-sensitive schedules. The service supports earnings week meetings, client presentations, and board sessions across Manhattan and the surrounding region, delivering dependable investor roadshow car service and consistent executive transportation for demanding corporate itineraries.

In addition to corporate travel, private aviation, and roadshows, the Executive Ground Transportation Program also centralizes JFK airport car service, LaGuardia airport car service, and Newark airport car service under one provider, allowing organizations to consolidate their corporate transportation NYC and avoid juggling multiple vendors.

Companies and aviation partners interested in opening an account or learning more about True North VIP’s Executive Ground Transportation Program can visit https://truenorthvip.com or email bookings@truenorthvip.com.





True North VIP Cadillac Escalade fleet positioned outside a New York–area terminal, delivering reliable corporate and private aviation car service in heavy rain.

About True North VIP



True North VIP is a premium chauffeured transportation company based in New York City, providing executive black-car, SUV, and Sprinter service for corporate travel, airport transfers, private aviation, events, and long-distance trips. With professional chauffeurs, real-time flight monitoring, and concierge-level support, True North VIP delivers reliable, discreet, and comfortable ground transportation across the NYC metro area and nationwide through vetted partners.

Press inquiries

True North VIP

https://truenorthvip.com

info@truenorthvip.com





