Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Intelligence Report 2025-2032: Types, Functions, Livestock and Forms - Performance Enhancers Drive Phytogenic Additives Market Amidst Antibiotic Phase-Out

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phytogenic Feed Additives Market - Types, Functions, Livestock and Forms" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phytogenic feed additives market is poised for significant growth as livestock producers increasingly adopt antibiotic-free nutrition and sustainable farming practices. With an estimated market value of US$1.1 billion in 2025, the sector is projected to reach nearly US$1.8 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of approximately 7%. Essential oils, herbs, and other natural bioactives are gaining widespread use to enhance animal health and improve gut performance, amid tightening regulatory limitations on antibiotics.

Key factors driving this expansion include growing consumer demand for high-quality animal protein, innovating trends in aquaculture feed, and increased focus on animal welfare. Global feed manufacturers and producers are investing in functional ingredients and sustainable formulations, contributing to productivity across poultry, swine, ruminants, and emerging aquaculture sectors.

Phytogenic Feed Additives Regional Market Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region stands at the forefront, accounting for an estimated 36.8% of the market by 2025 and boasting the fastest growth with a CAGR exceeding 8% until 2032. This is primarily due to rising meat and dairy consumption, industrialized farming proliferation, and heightened awareness of antibiotic resistance. Governments in China and India drive growth, with Japan and South Korea also adopting natural feed solutions. Europe maintains a strong position due to strict regulations and consumer demand for clean-label products, with Germany, France, and the UK leading in advanced feed manufacturing and innovation.

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Analysis by Type

Essential oils dominate the market by type in 2025, expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% through 2032. Known for their antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, these oils enhance livestock gut health and immunity. Key compounds such as thymol and eugenol find application in diverse species, benefiting from innovations like microencapsulation that boost stability and functionality. Conversely, the herbs and spices segment gains traction due to their digestion, immune modulation, and palatability benefits, encouraging use in antibiotic-free solutions.

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Analysis by Function

The performance enhancers segment leads in 2025, with a projected fast growth rate of 7.3% through 2032. The shift away from antibiotics drives demand for phytogenic performance enhancers, offering improved digestion, nutrient absorption, and feed efficiency. Additionally, palatability enhancers significantly impact market growth by enhancing feed taste and aroma, promoting voluntary intake and overall animal health.

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Analysis by Livestock

Poultry accounts for a commanding 46.4% share in 2025, driven by sensitivities to feed efficiency and regulatory pressure on antibiotics. In Asia-Pacific, rapid poultry population growth and demand for performance-enhancing additives fuel market dominance. Meanwhile, aquaculture experiences the fastest growth with an 8.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by global seafood demand and sustainable practices.

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Analysis by Form

The dry segment leads by form in 2025, anticipated to see a 7.2% CAGR through 2032. Preferable for ease of handling and storage stability, dry formulations like powders and encapsulated oils dominate in commercial livestock. Liquid additives, however, gain favor in aquaculture and pet food sectors for their solubility and ease of administration.

Key Metrics:

Analysis Period: 2022-2032

2022-2032 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 10+ Adisseo Cargill, Incorporated Delacon Biotechnik GmbH Dostofarm GmbH DSM-Firmenich Kemin Industries, Inc. Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd. Nor-Feed SAS Nutreco (Trouw Nutrition) Pancosma (a division of ADM) Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH Phytosynthese S.A.S. Silvateam S.p.A.

10+

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Geographic Region:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Rest of World

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Type:

Essential Oils

Herbs and Spices

Oleoresins

Other Types (Including Flavonoids, Saponins, etc.)

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Function:

Performance Enhancers

Palatability Enhancers

Antimicrobial Agents

Other Functions (Including Digestive Stimulants, etc.)

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

Phytogenic Feed Additives Market by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xphnl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment