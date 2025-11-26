Managed Network Services (MNS): A Global Market Overview to 2030 Featuring Detailed Analysis of 40+ Industry Players

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Network Services (MNS) - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the Global MNS Market from 2021 to 2030, providing analyses on various segments like Service Type, Network Security Type, Deployment Type, Company Type, and Industry Sector. It also includes profiles of key operating companies and the latest corporate developments.

The global Managed Network Services (MNS) market is set for robust growth, expected to rise from US$64.8 billion in 2024 to US$95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.6%. This expansion is largely driven by the transition from traditional network models to more agile, secure, and scalable managed solutions. Companies increasingly look to these solutions to address the demands of hybrid work environments, multi-cloud integrations, and regulatory compliance.

North America leads the market, attributed to high SD-WAN, SASE, and network automation adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, spurred by major infrastructure upgrades and rapid 5G rollouts. Managed SD-WAN tops the growth charts, optimizing performance across distributed cloud settings. The rise of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) is notable for its subscription-based model offering enterprise-grade connectivity and security.

Technological convergence redefines the MNS landscape, with providers integrating AI/ML-driven predictive analytics, edge networking, and cloud-native virtualized network functions. This integration facilitates real-time monitoring and automated remediation, aligning with the agile nature of modern enterprises. The competitive landscape remains dynamic, with telecom carriers, cloud providers, and IT service integrators offering bundled services and industry-specific solutions.

Leading vendors include AT&T, Verizon Communications, BT Group, Orange SA, Cisco Systems, IBM, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Huawei Technologies, among others. The competition is shaped by the convergence of connectivity, security, and analytics under single service contracts.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to command 37.3% of the global revenue in 2024, owing to substantial investments in SD-WAN, SASE, and network automation. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching US$22.5 billion by 2030, driven by infrastructure overhauls and 5G expansion. The Rest of the World exhibits strong growth, with a CAGR of 7.6%, bolstered by digitization in the Middle East and Africa.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Analysis by Service Type

In 2024, Managed LAN leads the service segments, accounting for 21.6% of the market. The segment maintains its foundational role in enterprise connectivity, driven by hybrid workplace configurations and the necessity for fast, reliable LANs. Managed Wi-Fi follows, fueled by the demand for robust wireless solutions across various environments. However, Managed Network Security is the fastest-growing segment, forecasted to grow at 9.8% CAGR, driven by increasing cyber threats and regulatory compliance needs.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Analysis by Network Security Type

Within the MNS market, Managed Firewall services represent the largest network security segment, making up over 40% of the total market revenue in 2024. This segment is expected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2030. Alternatively, "Other Network Security Types," including secure web gateways, SASE, and DDoS protection, are the fastest-growing, highlighting a shift towards comprehensive, cloud-native security models.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud-based deployments dominated the MNS market, contributing nearly 59% of the global revenue in 2024. This trend reflects enterprises' preference for cloud-native infrastructures. Meanwhile, on-premises deployments are expected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR, driven by industries that value localized control due to stringent data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Analysis by Company Type

In 2024, large enterprises led the market, generating roughly 68.2% of global value. Their dominance is driven by complex security and compliance needs. However, SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, driven by cost-effective NaaS offerings and the demand for enterprise-grade security solutions.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The BFSI sector is the market leader, contributing approximately 22.4% of global revenue in 2024, driven by stringent security and compliance needs. The IT & Telecom sector also performs well, while Healthcare is the fastest-growing industry, anticipated to expand at a 9% CAGR due to telemedicine and connected medical devices.

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market by Geographic Region

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market by Service Type

Managed LAN

Managed Wi-Fi

Managed VPN

Managed WAN

Network Monitoring

Managed NFV

Managed Network Security

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market by Network Security Type

Managed Firewall

Managed IDS / IPS

Other Network Security Types

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market by Company Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Managed Network Services (MNS) Market by Industry Sector

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Other Industry Sectors

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 594 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $64.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

The key companies featured in this Managed Network Services (MNS) market report include:

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Aryaka Networks

AT&T Inc.

Bigleaf Networks

Brennan VDI Pty Ltd.

BT Group PLC

CenturyLink

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Comarch

CommScope

Deutsche Telekom AG

DXC Technology

FlexiWAN

Fujitsu Ltd.

Global Cloud Xchange

GTT Communications Inc.

HCL Technologies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

LG Networks

Lumen Technologies Inc.

Masergy Communications

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Oman Data Park

Orange SA

SCloudx

Servesys Inc

Sify

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

Telstra Global

T-Systems

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone

