Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market Trends and Investment Opportunities to 2030 Featuring Profiles of 15+ Players - Strategic & Advisory IoT Services Segment Expands Rapidly at 11.4% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market - Types, Applications and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Services market is on a trajectory of strong growth, projected to expand from US$304.1 billion in 2024 to over US$551.3 billion by 2030. The market is advancing at a CAGR of 10.4%, driven by the rapid deployment of connected devices across various industry verticals. Enterprises are focusing on solutions that provide return on investment through predictive maintenance, enhanced asset visibility, and comprehensive digital transformation.

In terms of regional growth, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing IoT market, with a significant CAGR of 13.4%. This is attributed to rapid urbanization, industrial digitization, and government-led smart infrastructure projects in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. North America remains the largest market, commanding more than 35% of global revenue in 2024. This is due to mature enterprise IT ecosystems and the early adoption of IoT technologies in sectors such as manufacturing and healthcare.

Leading Companies in the Global IoT Services Market

Some of the key players in the IoT Services sector include IBM, Accenture, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, HCLTech, Siemens, DXC Technology, and Infosys. These companies are making significant strides with comprehensive service offerings, domain expertise, and partnerships spanning hardware, cloud, and telecom ecosystems.

Regional Market Analysis

North America accounts for approximately 35.5% of the global revenue, bolstered by advanced digital infrastructure and substantial investments in smart manufacturing, healthcare IoT, and connected logistics. Europe, driven by smart city initiatives and industrial automation, is the second-largest region. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 13.4% due to digitization efforts, 5G deployments, and increased demand for smart urban solutions.

Market Analysis by Service Type

Implementation services dominate the IoT market with a 44.3% share of total revenue in 2024. There's a growing need for strong integration and device deployment. However, Strategic & Advisory services are rapidly expanding at an 11.4% CAGR as organizations look toward digital transformation and AI adoption.

Market Analysis by Application

Predictive Maintenance leads application segments, comprising 17% of total revenue, aided by its adoption across key sectors for equipment monitoring and cost reduction. It is also the fastest-growing application segment, expected to grow at a 12.6% CAGR.

Market Analysis by Company Type

In 2024, large enterprises dominate the market, responsible for 70% of total revenue, thanks to major IoT deployments and extensive digital transformation roadmaps. However, SMEs are set to grow quickly at a CAGR of 12.4%, largely due to increased affordability of IoT technologies and tailored offerings.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

Manufacturing accounts for 24% of the global market in 2024, owing to widespread Industrial IoT adoption. Healthcare is predicted to be the fastest-growing sector at a CAGR of 13.2%, driven by connected medical devices and digital health efforts.

Market Report Scope and Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2030

2025-2030 Units: US$ Value Market

US$ Value Market Companies Mentioned: 15+

Market Segmentation

Geographic Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Service Types: Implementation, Operations & Support, Strategic & Advisory

Implementation, Operations & Support, Strategic & Advisory Applications: Predictive Maintenance, Smart Metering, Asset Tracking, Remote Monitoring, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities

Predictive Maintenance, Smart Metering, Asset Tracking, Remote Monitoring, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities Company Types: Large Enterprises, SMEs

Large Enterprises, SMEs Industry Sectors: Manufacturing, Utilities, Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Public

The key companies featured in this Internet of Things (IoT) Services market report include:

Accenture

Bosch.IO

Capgemini

ClearBlade

Cognizant

HCLTech

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Infosys

Litmus

Losant

Microsoft (partners)

PTC

Siemens DI

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj1vjs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.