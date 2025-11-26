All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers Announces Integration With Loocid’s Bone Cell Protection Technology, Reinforcing Role as Best All-on-4 Provider in New York & New Jersey

New York, NY, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers, the leading provider of permanent, same-day smile transformations in the New York and New Jersey region, today announced the integration of Loocid’s Bone Cell Protection Technology across all its surgical facilities. This advancement further strengthens the center’s position as the Tristate’s premier destination for high-precision, life-changing All-on-4 dental implant procedures.





All-on-Four Dental Implant Center

With locations in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island, and Westchester, All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers focuses exclusively on the All-on-4 technique—delivering fully functional new smiles in as little as 24 hours. The implementation of Loocid’s state-of-the-art drill technology enables the surgical team to work even faster and with greater control, resulting in shorter procedure times, enhanced healing, and improved long-term implant stability.

Loocid’s Bone Cell Protection Technology is engineered to optimize temperature control and reduce heat generation during osteotomy preparation. This not only minimizes bone loss but also promotes healthier bone preservation surrounding the implant, leading to smoother post-operative recovery and more predictable outcomes.

“We already set the benchmark for All-on-4 results—Loocid allows us to raise that standard even higher,” said Dr. Richard Nejat, founder of All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers. “By improving surgical efficiency and protecting vital bone, this technology helps our patients achieve even stronger, longer-lasting implant success.”

Dr. Marcus Abboud, Managing Partner at Loocid LLC, added:

“All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers are known for excellence, and we are proud to see our Bone Cell Protection Technology supporting a team that consistently delivers world-class outcomes. Loocid’s products are created through science and guided through biology.”

All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers continues to lead the industry by adopting innovations that elevate patient care—whether through advanced treatment planning, next-generation materials like zirconia, or surgical tools engineered for precision. The addition of Loocid’s technology reinforces the center’s mission to provide the highest-quality All-on-4 solutions at a fraction of the cost of national chains.

Patients choosing All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers will now benefit from improved surgical speed, minimized bone resorption, and enhanced overall implant performance—further streamlining their journey to a confident new smile.

For more information, visit allonfour.com, or reach out by phone at (877) 349-9270.

About All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers

All-on-Four Dental Implant Centers specializes exclusively in permanent, same-day smile transformations using the All-on-4 dental implant technique. With locations throughout the Tristate area, the practice is committed to delivering exceptional, predictable results through personalized treatment plans and the latest in surgical technology.

About Loocid LLC

Loocid is a leading innovator in dental implant technology, focused on improving surgical precision, efficiency, and long-term patient outcomes. The company’s Bone Cell Protection Technology is scientifically engineered to preserve bone health and support optimal healing.