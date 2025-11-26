Telecom Expense Management Market Intelligence Report 2025: Comprehensive Historical Analysis Since 2021 and Growth Projections to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Expense Management - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global TEM market, evaluating trends across various solution, service, deployment, company, and industry sectors from 2021-2030. It highlights major industry players and developments shaping market growth.

Key Metrics of the Report

Historical Period: 2021-2024

2021-2024 Base Year: 2024

2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2030

2025-2030 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 25+

The global Telecom Expense Management (TEM) market is anticipated to increase notably from approximately US$4.1 billion in 2024 to surpass US$7.7 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.2%. This growth is driven primarily by the rising complexity in enterprise telecom environments, the expansion of hybrid workforces, and the rising integration of cloud-based unified communications (UC) platforms. As enterprises navigate multi-carrier contracts, global roaming costs, and decentralized telecom usage, TEM is evolving into a strategic tool for enhanced visibility, compliance, and operational efficiency.

Cloud-native and SaaS-based delivery models lead the market, representing over 65% of deployments in 2024, propelled by benefits like scalability and lower startup costs. Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics integration is transforming platforms by enabling automated invoice validation, anomaly detection, and real-time telecom spend optimization. The TEM and UC management convergence, including integration with platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, offers a comprehensive communications management solution. The rise in managed services demand, increased SME adoption, and ESG-focused applications such as e-waste monitoring and device lifecycle management are predicted to drive further market growth through 2030.

Key players in the global TEM market include Tangoe, Calero-MDSL, Sakon, and Cass Information Systems. Emerging players like brightfin, Tellennium, and Upland Software (Cimpl) are making strides by offering SMEs subscription-based solutions.

Telecom Expense Management Regional Market Analysis

In 2024, North America dominated with an estimated 34.2% share of global TEM revenue. This is fueled by mature enterprise adoption, regulatory mandates, and widespread managed TEM service utilization. Noteworthy growth is seen in the finance, healthcare, and technology sectors. Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 14.4% through 2030, driven by digital transformation across China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region's prioritization of telecom cost control in complex ecosystems supports continued momentum.

Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis by Solution Type

In 2024, Invoice Management was the top solution type, capturing 33.1% of the market. Its dominance is due to its role in cost reconciliation, error detection, and audit-readiness. The integration of AI is overhauling invoice workflows. Usage Management is anticipated to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 13%, driven by the need for real-time communications usage visibility in hybrid work settings.

Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis by Service Type

Hosted Services dominated in 2024, accounting for 62.3% of total revenue, driven by cloud-based platform advantages like rapid deployment and scalability. Managed Services represent the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 12.2%, reflecting a preference for outsourcing telecom lifecycle functions among mid-sized firms and multinationals.

Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud deployment led at 63.6%, expected to grow to over US$5 billion by 2030, driven by the need for scalable, efficient telecom solutions. SaaS models are favored for their support in multi-location ecosystems. Despite cloud preference, on-premise deployment persists in sectors requiring data residency and compliance, such as government and financial services.

Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises accounted for 74.2% of TEM spending in 2024, projected to reach US$5.6 billion by 2030, fueled by complex telecom management needs. SMEs, however, are the fastest-growing customer segment, with a 2024-2030 CAGR of 12.2%, bolstered by cloud-based TEM accessibility and regional digitization trends.

Telecom Expense Management Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The IT & Telecom industry led in 2024 with a 23% revenue share, due to its telecom-intensive functions and demand for advanced analytics and optimization. Education emerges as the fastest-growing sector, driven by the shift to hybrid learning environments and increasing reliance on digital infrastructure. Healthcare follows, with growth fueled by similar technology-driven transformations.

Telecom Expense Management Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Qatar, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 568 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

The key companies featured in this Telecom Expense Management market report include:

Accenture

Anatole

Avotus

Brightfin

Calero-MDSL

Cass Information Systems

CGI Inc.

Cimpl

Comview

Dimension Data (NTT Communications)

Econocom

Habble

ICOMM

Mindglobal

NTT Limited

One Source Communications

RadiusPoint

Sakon

Tangoe

TeleManagement Technologies, Inc.

Telesoft

Tellennium

Upland Software (Cimpl)

Valicom

Vodafone Group PLC

VoicePlus

WidePoint

