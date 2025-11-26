Internet of Things (IoT) Software: A Global Market Overview (2025-2030) - Predictive Maintenance Tops IoT Applications, Smart Cities to Grow Rapidly with 17.2% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Software - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Software market is entering a significant growth phase, driven by the convergence of connected devices, cloud-native platforms, and real-time data intelligence. Valued at over US$208 billion in 2024, the market is expected to exceed US$466 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%. Enterprises and governments are scaling IoT initiatives beyond device connectivity, demanding software platforms for device lifecycle management, edge-cloud orchestration, AI-driven analytics, and secure integration across diverse infrastructures.

The shift from hardware-led deployments to platform-centric ecosystems is reshaping competitive dynamics. Leading vendors are offering modular, API-driven solutions that support low-latency processing and predictive insights, with immersive visualization capabilities like digital twins and AR interfaces. Edge-native architectures are gaining traction in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and transportation as organizations seek real-time intelligence closer to data sources. Additionally, macroeconomic and regulatory drivers, such as national infrastructure digitization programs and ESG compliance, are catalyzing investment in scalable IoT software solutions. The market is rapidly innovating to overcome challenges like vendor fragmentation, integration complexity, and cybersecurity risks, delivering vertical-specific, AI-integrated software stacks.

Industry giants like AWS, Microsoft, Siemens, IBM, Cisco, PTC, SAP, Schneider Electric, and Oracle lead the global IoT Software market with end-to-end platforms integrating device management, analytics, and AI. Emerging players such as Ayla Networks, Losant, ClearBlade, and Kaa IoT are gaining traction with modular, vertical-focused solutions.

Market Report Scope

This report analyzes the global IoT Software market by Software Type, Application, Company Type, and Industry Sector for 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030. Key metrics include a historical period (2021-2024), base year (2024), and forecast period (2024-2030), valued in US$. Over 30 companies are mentioned in the analysis, covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Market Dynamics

In 2024, North America leads the IoT Software market with a 34% revenue share, driven by enterprise digital transformation, early cloud-native IoT adoption, and deployments in healthcare, energy, and smart infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region with a 17.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, propelled by large-scale IoT deployments in China, India, and Southeast Asia across public utilities and smart agriculture.

Market Analysis by Software Type

IoT Platforms comprised the largest software category, generating 33.2% of the global market revenue in 2024. These platforms are crucial for managing device connectivity and data orchestration. Meanwhile, Security Software is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, with a 16.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. Expected to reach US$82 billion by 2030, this growth underscores the emphasis on protecting against IoT-specific vulnerabilities.

Market Analysis by Application

Predictive Maintenance is the largest application segment in 2024, accounting for 22.2% of the total market value. It is pivotal in industrial IoT deployments for optimizing equipment uptime and reducing maintenance costs. Meanwhile, Smart Cities are the fastest-growing segment, with a 17.2% CAGR between 2024 and 2030, driven by global urbanization and sustainability mandates.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large Enterprises dominated IoT software spending in 2024 with US$151.8 billion, representing 68.6% of global revenue. Their demand for robust platforms is driven by smart manufacturing and industrial automation initiatives. SMEs are the fastest-growing customer segment, with a 15.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, fueled by low-code IoT tools and flexible pricing models.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

Manufacturing is the leading industry vertical for IoT software in 2024, contributing 23.8% of the global market. The sector's adoption of IIoT platforms enhances predictive maintenance and process automation. Healthcare is set to be the fastest-growing vertical with a 17.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, driven by IoT software applications in remote patient monitoring and hospital asset tracking.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 493 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $208 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $466 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global

The key companies featured in this Internet of Things (IoT) Software market report include:

