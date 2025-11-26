Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jayud and StubHub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. (NASDAQ:JYD) and StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. (NASDAQ:JYD)

Class Period: April 21, 2023, and April 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 19, 2026

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and the true nature of the trading activity in its securities. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Jayud’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Jayud class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/JYD





StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STUB)

Common Stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 23, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Registration Statement was materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the StubHub class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/STUB





