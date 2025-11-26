Homeownership Advocate & Developer Booker T. Washington Announces National Home Giveaway Raffle to Expand Access to Homeownership in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Booker T. Project Foundation, led by renowned homeownership advocate and real estate developer Booker T. Washington, today announced the launch of its National Home Giveaway Raffle, a groundbreaking initiative designed to expand access to safe, affordable, and dignified homeownership for families across the country—beginning in the heart of Atlanta.

Rooted in Booker’s own upbringing as the youngest son of a single mother in Atlanta, this initiative reflects his lifelong mission: to ensure that the American Dream remains within reach for every individual and family who seeks it. Through faith, innovation, and years of service in both human capital and real estate development, Washington has emerged as one of the Southeast’s most visionary leaders in accessible housing.

A Mission Fueled by Humanity, Equity, and Innovation

The Booker T. Project Foundation, established in 2023, focuses on addressing hunger, homelessness, financial literacy, homeownership education, senior stability, and family planning through grassroots engagement that centers the human experience. Since its inception, the foundation has worked to drive awareness, raise capital, and create direct-impact initiatives that uplift underserved communities.

The National Home Giveaway Raffle expands this mission on a national scale—offering one deserving participant the opportunity to receive a fully titled home as a pathway toward long-term stability, wealth creation, and community belonging. Entry tickets begin at $25, and participants may enter the raffle an unlimited number of times. For full details, visit www.thebookert.com.





Techie Homes: Bridging the Gap Between Vision and Reality

Booker T. Washington’s development firm, Techie Homes, plays a central role in this movement. As one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing real estate organizations, Techie Homes specializes in affordable micro-home and smart-home communities that prioritize:

Access & Affordability

Smart Home Technology

Down Payment Assistance

Financial & Homebuyer Literacy Programs

Community-Centered Living





Through its innovative model, Techie Homes has become a catalyst for reshaping the housing landscape—bringing attainable homeownership to individuals who have historically been left out of the market.

Reviving the American Dream

With rising rental rates, housing shortages, and widening financial gaps, homeownership is slipping further out of reach for thousands of Americans every year. Booker T. Washington and The Booker T. Project Foundation believe that now is the time to act boldly.

“The American Dream is quickly fading,” said Washington. “Our goal is simple—meet humanity where they are and help move them forward. A home should not be an unattainable luxury. It should be a foundation of stability, dignity, and generational opportunity.”

A National Call to Action

The Home Giveaway Raffle is more than a fundraising initiative—it’s a statement. A bridge. A spark. And the start of an annual tradition within every community Techie Homes serves.

Proceeds from the raffle support The Booker T. Project Foundation’s expanding programs, including:

Down payment assistance grants

Homeownership education & financial literacy

Affordable housing development

Senior housing support

Family and community initiatives

Hunger relief and food insecurity programs

Mental health and wellness partnerships





ABOUT THE BOOKER T. PROJECT FOUNDATION

The Booker T. Project Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing humanitarian causes through housing, education, and community support. Centered on dignity, opportunity, and forward mobility, the foundation works to eliminate barriers to homeownership while addressing hunger, homelessness, financial literacy, senior care, and wealth-building strategies.

ABOUT TECHIE HOMES

Techie Homes Inc. is an Atlanta-based development firm committed to creating smart, affordable, and community-focused housing solutions. Through innovative micro-home and cottage-style developments, Techie Homes is redefining urban homeownership and expanding access for generations to come.

