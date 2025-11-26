Evolutis Group Surpasses $1 Trillion in Trading Volume, Serves 750,000+ Global Users

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolutis Group today announces it has been named the “#1 Trading Platform of 2024” by the Online Money Awards, a designation that reflects its growth in user base, trading volume, and platform capabilities across global markets.

With a community of more than 750,000 registered traders and over $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume, Evolutis Group offers access to 3,000+ CFDs across key asset classes including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform integrates with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and TradingView, offering over 100 built-in indicators, customizable charts, and flexible leverage settings across assets such as Bitcoin, US Tech 100, USD/JPY, and natural gas futures. These tools are designed to support various trading strategies, from intraday to long-term positions.

Evolutis operates with a 0% commission policy and no overnight funding fees on unleveraged share and crypto CFDs. Users can open accounts via the company’s website or mobile apps, with onboarding available through ID upload. Corporate accounts are supported via the Evolutis Direct portal.

The company provides 24/7 English-language customer support, with additional language assistance in German, Italian, and Spanish during business hours. Resources include educational content, tax and accounting support, and customizable tools such as comparative charts and price alerts. According to internal data, 98% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours. The company holds a 4.5-star customer rating and has received more than 20 industry awards to date.

Looking ahead, Evolutis Group reports continued investment in platform enhancements, including expanded analytics, upgraded alert systems, and performance optimizations to meet the demands of increasingly volatile markets.

About Evolutis Group

