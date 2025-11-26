Stirista Pulls Off the Rare Feat and Lands on Deloitte’s Fast 500 for a Fourth Year in a Row

San Antonio, TX, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stirista, a leader in data driven marketing and identity solutions, has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for an astounding fourth year in a row, reinforcing the company’s steady trajectory in a category that rarely rewards consistency.

Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder of Stirista, said the recognition reflects the company’s focus on building long term value instead of chasing short term trends. “At Stirista we focus on repeatable scalable growth. Being named to the Fast 500 another year tells us the foundation is strong and the work is working. That’s a credit to our teams and the clients who trust us.”

Stirista’s continued performance has been driven by disciplined expansion of its core data and activation capabilities, strong customer retention, and the ability to integrate acquisitions without losing momentum. The company continues to strengthen its position as brands look for partners that can deliver accurate data, flexible execution, and real accountability.

“Awards don’t define us, but four years in a row tells a clear story. We’ve built a company that can grow, evolve, and deliver for clients year after year. That’s the part that matters.” added Gupta.

For more information about Stirista and the work they do, please visit www.Stirista.com

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

