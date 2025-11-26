Global Times: Chinese youth answer GGI’s call to forge greater links between China and international organizations

Beijing, China, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "If this sector could attract more outstanding and diverse talents, and if more Chinese people stepped up to break established rules and media monopolies, wouldn't the future you experience be a different one?"



In the comments section of a poignant note from Zhu Ying, a data and monitoring evaluation specialist at the Geneva-based Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), an independent global fund focused on preventing violent extremism, a surge of comments from Chinese netizens pours in: "How can I join? Seeing the conflicts and displacement abroad, I want to do something." "I hope more Chinese can enter this field." "For even the humblest individual, upholding the belief that 'many a little makes a mickle,' can grow into a collective force capable of shaping the world."



These sincere comments pull Zhu's thoughts back a decade. In 2015, when a 7.9-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, Zhu, who was traveling in Kathmandu, chose to stay although there were evacuation routes. She joined a UN relief team, working through the night to organize disaster data. "Back then, I was the only East Asian face in the entire tent. During briefings, I constantly had to adjust my English accent, worried people wouldn't understand me," she recalled.



A decade later, Zhu perceives a quiet yet persistent shift more clearly than ever. "When I started in this field 10 years ago, Chinese colleagues in international organizations were a rarity. Today, in Geneva's international organization network community, Chinese youth gather every day to discuss internship applications and work experience."



This change is vividly reflected on the content created by Xiao Q (screen name at the request of the interviewee), a Gen Z knowledge-based creator. Having previously worked at the Center for Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization under the UN, he has been producing videos on UN-related topics since 2022, amassing nearly 3 million followers. To his surprise, over half his audience is young people aged 15 to 24, and their most frequent question, in comments or private messages, is no longer "How can I go abroad?" but "How can I contribute to the development of the international order?"



Their inquiries come at a time when the global governance system is undergoing profound adjustments when traditional multilateral mechanisms face challenges. It is against this backdrop that the GGI has emerged as a beacon, widely recognized for offering fresh action frameworks and pathways to address pressing dilemmas.



Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 1 proposed the GGI at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.



Xi highlighted five principles of the GGI - adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions, according to Xinhua News Agency.



Against this backdrop, a growing number of highly educated Chinese youth are stepping into international organizations with a more proactive stance. Equipped with reflections on global issues and experience from China's practices, they are becoming "new bridges" connecting Chinese solutions with global needs.



Talents ready to contribute



For a long time, Zhu would feel alone in her field. "When I started my career a decade ago, I hardly saw any Chinese colleagues around me," she said.



Now, besides her own professional duties, Zhu has started a book club in Geneva, actively participating in small community groups to help more aspiring individuals understand the ecosystem of international governance.



Zhu has observed a significant increase in the participation of Chinese youth in international organizations. Many high school students even contact her via social media platforms, seeking advice on which majors to choose for a future career in international institutions.



This shift, she believes, stems from a key driver. "With China's growing comprehensive national strength, young Chinese people's worldview has expanded," she said.



This enthusiasm for international engagement is evident in the comment sections of videos posted by Xiao Q, where "I want to work for the UN" has become a frequent refrain.



Xiao Q remembers when he first joined the UN, most Chinese colleagues were based in headquarters like New York and Geneva, with roles mostly limited to translation and administration. Today, in his videos, he showcases Chinese professionals working on agricultural technical assistance in Africa and digital governance projects in Latin America. "Job locations, institutions and professional fields are becoming increasingly diverse," he noted.



However, behind this broader participation, invisible barriers remain that urgently need to be broken. Xiao Q frankly acknowledged that there are very few Chinese officials in middle and senior leadership positions, a key manifestation of this structural imbalance.



Liu Tiewa, dean of the Academy of Regional and Global Governance, Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), also views the growth in Chinese youth participation in international organizations as "reasonable compensation for historical under-representation. There is still significant room for growth in the future."



At the core of this rising engagement, Xiao Q believes, lies a deeper motivation. "Young Chinese people's interest in the UN stems from their expectation for a more just and equitable international order," he said.



Zhu pointed out that the GGI has injected momentum into breaking these barriers. "It's a strong signal that tells young people that an international development path is a viable option, and your country supports it," she emphasized.

Chinese wisdom enriches global governance



Xiao Q now facilitates dialogues between global audiences and UN agency officials, as well as Chinese diplomatic missions abroad. In these exchanges, China's development experience frequently emerges as a key topic.



"Young Chinese today are keenly interested in what China's experience can offer the world," Xiao Q said. In his view, the unique value of Chinese youth lies in making global governance more "down-to-earth."



He cites examples: China's agricultural mechanization expertise and poverty alleviation models are highly sought-after in Asia-Pacific projects. "This is not about exporting a model, it's about sharing our journey to make governance solutions more inclusive," Xiao Q told the Global Times.



For Zhu, who worked on a cross-border migration program in Uganda, this dynamic translates into a special kind of trust. Local communities deeply valued her suggestions because, as she recalled, "They felt we, Chinese people, truly understood their realities, and were not just offering help from a position of superiority."



On social media communities hosted on Xiaohongshu and WeChat, Zhu has gathered a growing number of Chinese youth interested in international affairs or working in international organizations. Members share their daily lives, from publishing long-gestated research reports to playing key roles in crises. These small achievements serve as mutual motivation.



"International colleagues actually feel both familiarity and curiosity toward us," Zhu said of her cross-cultural interactions. "They are eager to build connections with various Chinese institutions."



She observes that international organizations generally hope to cooperate with China but lack effective channels, and Chinese youth are stepping in as bridges. In her professional community, young people often share how they link developing countries with appropriate technologies and establish equal cooperative relationships.



Yet challenges persist. "Funding shortages, layoffs and restructuring" are frequent sources of anxiety in Zhu's community. "Instead of worrying about not having enough cake, we should find ways to make the cake bigger," she said, believing that the GGI offers a core solution here.



"Its philosophy of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits helps break the impasse in resource allocation, encouraging cooperation among developing countries and activating the inherent dynamics of the multilateral system through inclusive development," Zhu said.



Liu highlights a critical distinction: while some nations prioritize the "effectiveness" of international bodies, China places equal weight on "representativeness" and "inclusivity." China's consistent human, financial, and material support for international organizations serves as a "stabilizing anchor" for multilateralism, while the non-Western perspectives brought by young professionals are enriching governance decision-making, according to Liu.



These developments align with recent positive signals from the UN. At a UN press briefing on October 30, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, told reporters at a daily briefing, especially said "Xie Xie" (thank you) in Chinese to thank China for fully paying its regular UN dues, CMG reported.



Forging new talent 'incubators'



Amid profound changes unseen in a century, the demand for interdisciplinary talents is growing increasingly acute. "International organizations are increasingly seeking young people with strong linguistic abilities, professional expertise and comprehensive global competence," Xiao Q noted.



Liu specified the core competencies required: "Mastery in domains such as AI governance, responding to compound crises, and mediating cultural conflicts will define future competitiveness."



In response, Chinese universities are building systematic "incubators" for global governance talent, centered on the "multilingualism + professional expertise" model.



For example, Liu noted that BFSU has already established a demand-driven training system. Language proficiency serves as the cornerstone - the university offers instruction in 101 languages, covering all UN official and working languages as well as key languages in Belt and Road partner countries.



To tackle key challenges in practical development, universities have introduced targeted solutions. For example, BFSU has launched micro-majors such as Digital Globalization Governance and Climate Finance, paired with courses on cultural conflict resolution that teaches students to "be both professionally competent and effective communicators."



Issues highlighted by Zhu, such as uncertain tenures in international organizations and fierce global competition for internships, are also being addressed through university partnerships with international institutions for internships, Model UN training, and similar programs, enabling students to meet challenges with greater competitiveness.



Liu believes that guided by the GGI, young talents emerging from these "incubators" are stepping from campuses onto the international stage with solid capabilities and inclusive perspectives. "They not only fill the talent gap but also translate Chinese experiences into international consensus, injecting sustained 'Chinese strength' into building a more just and equitable international order."



Source: Global Times

