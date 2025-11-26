Hungry Minds, Publisher of Kickstarter Phenomenon and Amazon Bestseller The Book, Takes on the Graphic Novel Genre With The Last Book

St. Petersburg, FL, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

November 26, 2025 – Following the global success of Kickstarter phenomenon and Amazon bestseller The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding Civilization, creative studio and publishing house Hungry Minds returns with The Last Book: The Diary of the Last Earthling.

Brought to life by Lead Illustrator Lev Kaplan, The Last Book is a 400+ page hand-illustrated tome blending graphic novel stylings with the intimacy of a personal record. After watching the destruction of Earth from a deserted spacecraft he has no memory of boarding, Noah wanders its silent corridors in search of answers. As he traverses the vessel, he fills his sole possession, a journal, with sketches and memories of humanity. His reflections on art, science, culture, and belief are part observation, part tribute, woven into the narrative of his mysterious circumstances.

“Every Hungry Minds title is meant to feel like a modern artefact, and The Last Book is no exception,” says Timur Kadyrov, co-founder of Hungry Minds. “We’re always pushing to make books that are beautiful and intellectually alive. The Book invited you to learn how civilization was built, The Last Book lets you experience those ideas through Noah’s eyes. That human lens makes everything feel more personal. We’re excited to see how readers connect with him.”

The Last Book made its first appearance in New York during the Hungry Minds SoHo Pop-Up in July of 2025, where a reading for friends, family, and press offered an early glimpse of its story.

Hungry Minds rose to prominence with its 2022 release The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding Civilization, which raised over 3 million USD, the third most funded publication in Kickstarter history at the time. It has since sold more than 300,000 copies worldwide.

With The Last Book, the publisher expands from rebuilding civilization to remembering what makes it so special. The Last Book: The Diary of the Last Earthling is currently available through the Hungry Minds website and Amazon.

Press Kit

◈◈◈◈◈

ABOUT HUNGRY MINDS

Hungry Minds is an independent publishing house and creative studio dedicated to creating extraordinary modern-day artifacts. The team believes creative expression should ignite curiosity, offer meaning, and leave a lasting impression. Their projects combine art, science, history, and storytelling to engage those who never stop learning. With a growing catalogue of books, media, games, toys, and immersive experiences, Hungry Minds is building a world of ideas designed to feed the hungry mind in all of us.

PRESS CONTACT

dustinkh@hungryminds.com

Contact Info



Dustin Hucks

dustinkh@hungryminds.com

+354 626 3119

Attachment