Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (“Alexandria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ARE) securities between January 27, 2025 and October 27, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants issued to the market material information concerning the Company’s expected revenue and FFO (funds from operations) growth for the fiscal year 2025, particularly as it related to the growth of the Company’s real estate operations. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s lease activity, occupancy stability and ability to develop its tenant pipeline. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of its Long Island City (LIC) property; notably, the Company’s claims and confidence about the leasing value of the LIC property as a life-science destination aligning with ARE’s Megacampus™ strategy.

The Complaint alleges that on October 27, 2025, the Company unveiled below-expectation financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and cut its FFO guidance for the full-year 2025. The Company attributed the setback to lower occupancy rates, slower leasing activity and most notably, a real estate impairment charge of $323.9 million with $206 million attributed to its LIC property. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock fell approximately 19%, from a closing price of $77.87 per share on October 27, 2025 to $62.94 per share on October 28, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Alexandria should contact the Firm prior to the January 26, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .