Trex Named “The Coolest Thing Made in Virginia” by Virginia Manufacturing Association

WINCHESTER, Va., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex® composite decking has earned the title of “The Coolest Thing Made in Virginia,” capturing top honors in the Rubber and Plastics Products category of the 2025 Virginia Manufacturing Cup. Hosted by the Virginia Manufacturing Association (VMA), this statewide program recognizes the ingenuity, craftsmanship and innovation that define Virginia’s manufacturing community.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], is the inventor and world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking. For more than 30 years, the company has maintained deep roots in the Commonwealth while redefining outdoor living with its decking, railing, and outdoor living products that combine superior durability, enduring beauty and sustainable performance.

Made from up to 95% recycled and reclaimed materials, Trex composite decking delivers an eco-friendly, durable, and low-maintenance alternative to traditional wood. Engineered to resist fading, staining, scratching and mold, Trex decking won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter*, and requires only occasional cleaning with soap and water to maintain its beautiful wood-like aesthetics**.

“Trex is honored to have earned first place in our category, especially among so many other impressive innovations,” said Bryan H. Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “We are extremely proud of the products we make and it is rewarding to be recognized among the very best of Virginia’s manufacturing community.”

Trex began operations in Frederick County in 1993 with just 36 employees. Today, the company employs more than 1,800 people across its corporate headquarters, manufacturing facilities in Virginia, Nevada and Arkansas, and a sales team which services six continents.

“This recognition reflects the innovation, craftsmanship and environmental stewardship that have defined our company for more than three decades,” Fairbanks added. “We’re incredibly proud to call Virginia our home. This is where it all started and where we continue to grow. Our success reflects the exceptional workforce, strong manufacturing heritage and spirit of innovation that thrive here.”

The 2025 Virginia Manufacturing Cup featured 89 competitors from across 11 categories and attracted nearly 50,000 votes. Winners were announced during the Virginia Manufacturing Gala on November 7 in Richmond.

In addition to its award-winning composite decking, Trex offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance, low-maintenance and environmentally responsible outdoor living products. The company’s offerings include decking, railing, deck drainage, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex brand.

