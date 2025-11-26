AI-Powered Waterfall Enrichment Platform BetterContact Announces Partnership with Clay for Berlin GTM Community Event

Berlin, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterContact, a waterfall enrichment startup built for GTM Engineers, agency owners, or SaaS founders, announced its AI-powered waterfall enrichment platform, which has crossed 7 figures in ARR. In tandem with the launch, the company revealed its partnership with GTM automation leader Clay for a co-hosted Berlin-based event, The Clay x BetterContact GTM Christmas Party, bringing together go-to-market professionals from across Europe for hands-on demos, networking, and workflow showcases.





Roman Hipp

Clay x BetterContact GTM Christmas Party

Berlin, Germany – December 4th, 2025

Now let's talk about the event. Clay, the AI-powered GTM development platform recently valued at $3.1 billion following its $100M Series C raise, is partnering with BetterContact for a special community event: Clay x BetterContact GTM Christmas Party, held December 4–5 at Saarbrücker Straße, Berlin.

Clay has rapidly become the world’s leading GTM engineering platform used by over 10,000+ companies, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Canva, and Intercom. By combining 150+ data sources with powerful AI research agents that have executed over 1 billion tasks, Clay enables teams to personalize outreach at scale, uncover hidden revenue triggers, and operationalize workflows that were previously impossible. The company’s ecosystem now includes 108+ agencies and 60 global Clay Clubs, and it has established GTM Engineering as one of the fastest-growing AI-native career paths.

Now, Clay Club Berlin is teaming up with BetterContact, the fast-growing contact data enrichment platform used by GTM engineers, RevOps teams, and agencies to build high-performance outbound systems. BetterContact specializes in delivering verified emails, phone validation, intent-driven workflows, and enrichment pipelines that power the modern GTM motion.

Together, Clay and BetterContact are bringing Berlin the most festive GTM gathering of the year, where AI-driven workflows meet the real-world community.





Event Highlights

Live GTM Workflows From the Pros

See how top teams combine Clay’s AI research capabilities with BetterContact’s verified data to create scalable outbound and inbound systems.

See how top teams combine Clay’s AI research capabilities with BetterContact’s verified data to create scalable outbound and inbound systems. Festive Celebration

Food, drinks, music, and Glühwein with Berlin’s most active go-to-market operators.

Food, drinks, music, and Glühwein with Berlin’s most active go-to-market operators. Quality Networking

A curated room of GTM leaders, RevOps teams, founders, agency owners, and power users of Clay and BetterContact.





Why This Matters for GTM Engineers & Agencies

This collaboration unlocks a powerful stack for the modern GTM operator:

GTM Engineers can learn how to merge Clay’s AI research workflows with BetterContact’s high-accuracy data to build revenue systems that run 24/7.

can learn how to merge Clay’s AI research workflows with BetterContact’s high-accuracy data to build revenue systems that run 24/7. Agency Owners gain a blueprint for scaling client acquisition through automated prospecting, precision targeting, and higher-quality enrichment.

gain a blueprint for scaling client acquisition through automated prospecting, precision targeting, and higher-quality enrichment. Sales & Marketing Teams get real examples of how leading companies are generating more pipeline with fewer, better-personalized messages.

get real examples of how leading companies are generating more pipeline with fewer, better-personalized messages. SaaS Founders can discover how combining Clay’s AI-driven prospect intelligence with BetterContact’s verified enrichment unlocks scalable outbound systems without needing large sales teams.

can discover how combining Clay’s AI-driven prospect intelligence with BetterContact’s verified enrichment unlocks scalable outbound systems without needing large sales teams. RevOps Leaders can see how integrating Clay’s automated workflows with BetterContact’s clean, waterfall-verified data creates smoother pipelines, cleaner CRM operations, and higher-quality revenue insights.

Spaces are limited and manually approved to ensure a high-signal, high-value environment.

Read More: https://www.linkedin.com/events/clayxbettercontactgtmchristmasp7397228004604534785/

Join now: https://luma.com/fezinaun





BetteContacts Story:

The Agency game has changed. Google and Microsoft have been cracking down on cold email for a while now, disrupting the entire industry every now and then.

A few weeks ago, Apollo cracked down on Apollo scrapers.

So agency owners are in a bit of a pickle. In the B2B sales space, reliable contact data can make or break a deal. Yet agencies still lose hours verifying leads, paying for bad data, and managing endless subscriptions.

Roman Hipp, 24, saw the problem firsthand. While working in growth and data roles, he realized that every data provider operated differently; one was strong in the U.S., another in Europe, and another by industry. None worked together. The result? Wasted time, broken automations, and missed opportunities.

So he built a fix.

From Frustration to Innovation

Roman’s first version of BetterContact was a manual setup on Make.com — connecting multiple APIs to verify emails through a “waterfall enrichment” method. It worked, but it wasn’t scalable. That experiment became the foundation of what is now BetterContact, an AI-powered waterfall enrichment contact data platform that provides agencies with verified emails and mobile numbers in seconds.

The Numbers Behind BetterContact

3+ billion contact records available globally

contact records available globally 20+ integrated data sources, including Apollo, Hunter, RocketReach, and others

including Apollo, Hunter, RocketReach, and others 98.5% verified contact find rate

99.5% verified email accuracy

1.6x more verified leads compared to standard enrichment tools

compared to standard enrichment tools 200 verified contacts for $15/month (Starter)

(Starter) 1,000 verified contacts for $49/month (Pro Plan)





Built for Agencies and Sales Teams

Instead of managing five different tools, users upload a list, and BetterContact automatically pulls verified contact data across multiple vendors. The platform only deducts credits when an email or phone number passes its multi-layer verification process.

BetterContact’s AI-driven waterfall enrichment ranks each data provider by performance — finding the best source for each specific lead based on geography, industry, and company type.





Real Data, Not Guesswork

Unlike traditional databases, BetterContact checks:

Email Validity: SMTP and catch-all verified

SMTP and catch-all verified Phone Accuracy: Carrier and location match

Carrier and location match Activity Scoring: Confirms whether numbers are active and in use

“Every provider had a piece of the puzzle, but none gave the full picture,” says Hipp. “We built BetterContact to combine all of them — so agencies can spend less time checking data and more time closing deals.”





Leveling the Playing Field

For years, only large corporations could afford high-end databases like ZoomInfo or Cognism. BetterContact changes that, giving startups and small agencies access to enterprise-grade data — without the enterprise price tag.

“If BetterContact doesn’t have the data,” Hipp says, “it probably doesn’t exist.”

Anyway, spaces are limited and manually approved to ensure a high-signal, high-value environment. Join now, and we’ll reserve your place.

Read More: https://www.linkedin.com/events/clayxbettercontactgtmchristmasp7397228004604534785/

Join now: https://luma.com/fezinaun





Clay x BetterContact GTM Christmas Party

About BetterContact



Founded by Roman Hipp and Fredrick Bonnand, BetterContact was built after they struggled to juggle multiple data providers to find verified leads. Their solution? An AI-powered platform that connects 20+ top-tier data sources into one dashboard, delivering 99.5% verified emails and phone numbers from a 3 Billion+ contact record database. Built for agencies, startups, and sales teams, BetterContact eliminates costly subscriptions and automation headaches, enabling users to reach more genuine prospects quickly. Learn more at bettercontact.rocks

Press inquiries

BetterContact

https://bettercontact.rocks/

Roman Hipp

roman@bettercontactz.com

11 RUE PUITS GAILLOT, 69001 LYON, France