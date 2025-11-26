Istanbul, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turkey's growing share of the global medical tourism market has led to significant advancements in surgical techniques. According to Este Surgery, a leading hair transplant clinic in Turkey, DHI protocols are being used to improve patient comfort and procedural success, leading to enhanced service quality and increased international demand in the sector.





Industry data shows a steady upward trend in Turkey’s medical tourism revenues over the past five years, fueled by an increasing number of high-value surgical procedures. Rising global demand for non-invasive techniques has significantly increased the popularity of the DHI method, which is known for offering faster recovery times than traditional approaches.

Integration of Sapphire DHI in DHI Hair Transplant Processes

Recent clinical developments demonstrate the use of implantation pens (also known as Choi pens) paired with sapphire blades during the canal-opening phase. This method, referred to in medical literature as Sapphire DHI (S-DHI), aims to improve the efficacy of the standard DHI procedure.

Medical Infrastructure Requirements for the "Best Hair Transplant in Turkey"

Industry experts emphasize that international patients seeking the best hair transplant in Turkey should have their procedures performed in sterile hospital environments by expert surgeons. Surgical success depends not only on technical equipment, but also on the medical setting in which operations are conducted.

While Turkey has many providers, Este Surgery stands out with its "physician-led" operational model. Unlike commercial clinics that rely heavily on technicians, the center prioritizes direct surgeon involvement. Este Surgery leverages over 20 years of plastic and reconstructive surgery experience to minimize complications and maximize aesthetic results.

Dr. Alp Aslan, the founder of Este Surgery and a specialist in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgery, shared his evaluation of the clinic's practices and the impact of the DHI method.

“At Este Surgery, we conduct all our processes within a fully equipped hospital infrastructure that complies with international accreditation standards. However, technology is only as good as the hands that use it. In a market saturated with high-volume operations, our competitive edge lies in our refusal to compromise medical ethics for speed. We treat hair restoration as a form of microsurgical art that requires a plastic surgeon’s perspective, not just a procedure."

DHI technology helps us minimize the amount of time that grafts spend outside the body, thereby preserving follicle viability. Specifically, using smooth-surfaced sapphire blades instead of metal slits in our protocols reduces tissue trauma and bleeding risks. Our combination of advanced technology and decades of surgical experience ensures results that align naturally with our patients’ anatomy, setting a higher standard for safety and aesthetics.

Dr. Aslan is a proud representative of Turkey's medical expertise on the global stage as a member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and the European Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ESHRS).

Bridging Distances: Free Online Consultation and Assessment

Este Surgery recognizes the logistical challenges faced by international patients and offers a comprehensive, complimentary online consultation service. Prospective patients can submit photographs through the clinic's secure digital platform for a preliminary medical evaluation, eliminating the need to travel. This pre-surgical assessment allows the medical team to design a personalized treatment plan, determine the patient's suitability for the S-DHI technique, and provide transparent graft estimation. This enables patients to make informed decisions before arriving in Istanbul.

About Este Surgery

Founded by Dr. Alp Aslan, a member of the ISHRS and ESHRS, Este Surgery is an international medical center based in Istanbul that specializes in plastic surgery and advanced hair transplant techniques. The clinic provides high-standard medical services to thousands of patients every year by combining innovative techniques such as S-DHI and Sapphire DHI with personalized treatment protocols.





