Gaming Gifts Under $25 Highlight Mystery Dice for BFCM Shoppers

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, gaming gifts under $25 continue to dominate holiday shopping lists, and Portland-based 1985 Games is capturing attention with its Mystery Dice sets. Recently featured in Insider Gaming's roundup of affordable gift ideas, the company is offering limited-time seasonal pricing on Amazon to make these popular polyhedral dice sets even more accessible for tabletop enthusiasts.





Mystery Dice from 1985 Games

The feature in Insider Gaming's "Cheap Gaming Gifts Under $25" list spotlighted Mystery Dice as a budget-friendly option for players who enjoy collecting unique polyhedral sets. Each Mystery Dice pack contains a themed or unusual design, making it an ideal stocking stuffer or quick gift for both new and experienced tabletop gamers seeking to expand their collections.



Mystery Dice sets include a complete seven-piece polyhedral set with designs ranging from classic patterns to more adventurous themes. The surprise element built into each purchase has resonated with the tabletop gaming community, where dice collecting has become a hobby unto itself. Combined with 1985 Games' focus on quality materials and creative accessories, the product aligns well with growing holiday demand for small, affordable gifts that deliver both utility and novelty.



"Mystery Dice have always been a fun way to introduce something unexpected into game night," said Jeremiah Crofton, Co-founder of 1985 Games. "Being included in a list of affordable gaming gifts reinforces how well these sets fit the holiday season. We are offering special BFCM pricing this year so more players can pick up a set for themselves or someone they game with."



The BFCM promotion runs through Cyber Monday and is available exclusively through Amazon, where the Mystery Dice listing can be found at https://www.amazon.com/Dungeon-Mystery-Polyhedral-Patterns-Suitable/dp/B0BC1PXQXV. The timing coincides with peak holiday shopping activity, when consumers are actively seeking gifts in the under-$25 category.



The Mystery Dice series has been part of 1985 Games' product lineup since the company's early days and continues to perform well during gift-giving periods. With tabletop gaming experiencing sustained growth and more consumers looking for thoughtful add-on gifts, the company expects increased demand throughout the holiday weekend and into December.



Looking ahead to 2025, 1985 Games plans to continue expanding its tabletop accessories catalog, offering new dice designs, game aids, and world-building tools for players seeking high-quality gaming products that enhance their role-playing experiences.



For more information about 1985 Games and its full product line, visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.

About 1985 Games LLC



1985 Games is a Portland, Oregon-based tabletop publisher specializing in imaginative campaign settings and tools for game masters. The company's Obojima line focuses on cozy, exploration-based adventures compatible with D&D 5E, designed to welcome newcomers while engaging veteran players.

