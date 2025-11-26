Bavarian Nordic to Host a Shareholder Information Meeting on December 11, 2025 in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 26, 2025 – Bavarian Nordic A/S invites its shareholders for a meeting and dialogue with the company’s board and management, who will provide the state of business and give a recap of the company’s strategy.

The meeting will take place at Tivoli Hotel & Congress Center, Arni Magnussons Gade 2, DK-1577 Copenhagen V, Denmark on December 11, 2025 from 09:00 am to 10:30 am CET. The meeting will be held in English.

Anyone who is registered as a shareholder in the company’s shareholder register may participate. Shareholders who wish to participate must register in advance via the company’s shareholder portal on this page: www.bavarian-nordic.com/shareholder by December 9 at the latest. There is limited space available. Seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Admission cards will be sent to the email address specified in the shareholder portal upon registration. The admission card must be presented at the meeting.

A recording of the meeting will be made available on the company’s website www.bavarian-nordic.com after the event.

Shareholders who are not able to join may submit questions to be addressed by the management during the meeting via e-mail to investor@bavarian-nordic.com no later than December 9, 2025.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contact investors:

Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Attachment