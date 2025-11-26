James Altucher Says Starlink Is Ushering in an Era of Borderless, Infrastructure-Free Internet

Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology analyst and bestselling author James Altucher says a new era of internet delivery has already begun — and it’s not coming from cell towers, fiber lines, or the telecom companies Americans have dealt with for decades. Instead, it’s coming from space.

According to Altucher, Starlink’s satellite-based architecture represents the most significant shift in global communication since the early days of broadband. Rather than relying on cables, towers, or regional grids, the system beams signals directly from orbit to phones, computers, and devices anywhere on Earth.

The presentation describes this transformation in simple terms: Starlink delivers “internet delivered from the heavens,” bypassing the barriers that have historically kept billions of people offline or underserved.

A System That Operates Without Traditional Telecom Infrastructure

Altucher says the biggest breakthrough — and the most disruptive element — is Starlink’s independence from legacy networks. As the presentation explains, the company has “cut out all traditional wireless networks and internet providers,” replacing them with a direct satellite-to-device model.

This changes everything about cost, reliability, and access. There is “no need to dig up neighborhoods, install cables, or build cell towers,” eliminating the logistical and financial bottlenecks that have slowed global internet expansion for generations.

Altucher believes this is why Starlink is scaling in ways no internet provider ever has before.

Connectivity That Works Anywhere — Automatically

One of the core advantages Altucher highlights is the network’s ability to function regardless of geography or infrastructure. The presentation states that “once signed up, you’ll simply receive lightning-fast internet… at all times,” making the service equally viable in urban centers, rural communities, or remote locations where broadband has never been available.

Traditional service providers spend billions fighting distance, terrain, weather, and outdated local systems. Starlink avoids all of it by operating above the earth rather than on it.

Used Across Homes, Disaster Zones, Airlines, and More

The presentation emphasizes how widespread the system already is, noting it is “used in millions of homes and companies,” as well as in environments where traditional internet has historically failed. Starlink is being deployed in “war zones and natural disasters” and across global transportation networks, including “cruise ships and planes throughout the world.”

Altucher says this diversity of use cases illustrates the network’s flexibility — and proves the technology is not theoretical but operational at massive scale.

One of the Fastest-Growing Technologies Ever Released

The presentation calls Starlink “one of the fastest-growing technologies of our time” and emphasizes that the service is “now rolled out and disrupting everything.” Altucher believes this momentum reflects a growing realization: consumers, governments, and industries no longer want internet tied to outdated physical infrastructure, unpredictable outages, or monopolistic pricing.

He argues that the public’s expectations for connectivity have fundamentally changed — and Starlink is the first system built to meet those expectations globally.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and long-time technology analyst. He has founded multiple companies, managed a hedge fund, and hosts The James Altucher Show, a top innovation and business podcast with more than 70 million downloads. Known for identifying transformative breakthroughs ahead of the mainstream, Altucher focuses on how emerging technologies reshape global infrastructure, communication, and daily life.