Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Comerica, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Comerica, Inc., (“Comerica” or the "Company") (NYSE: CMA) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition by Fifth Third Bancorp.

According to the complaint, after an activist investor called for his termination, Comerica’s CEO “raced to find a friendly white knight that could provide him with a lucrative post-closing role” and contacted Fifth Third Bancorp to encourage its CEO to make a proposal to acquire Comerica. The complaint further details how Comerica’s board of directors has “improperly locked up the merger through preclusive deal protections” in an attempt to ensure that no superior bid emerges for Comerica.

