Michigan Broadband Services Earns “Best of the Best Internet Provider” Award as Voted by the Public

ESCANABA, Mich., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan Broadband Services (MBS), a name trusted in Michigan telecommunications for more than a century, announced it has been named the “Best of the Best Internet Provider”, an honor voted on directly by the public in the Central Upper Peninsula region.

As of October 2025, MBS has passed more than 12,000 homes with fiber-optic internet across the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula, with aggressive expansion plans to pass an additional 10,000 in 2026 and continuing at a record pace to reach 50,000 over the next several years. In 2025 alone, the company constructed over 200 miles of new fiber infrastructure, bringing symmetrical gigabit-speed internet to thousands of additional homes and businesses that have long been underserved.

MBS’s mission is to deliver straightforward, affordable pricing and no hidden fees, data caps, or contracts, and serves as a leading full-service communications provider for Upper Peninsula residents. Both residents and businesses can check availability and pre-register for service at www.michbbs.com or by calling 855-642-4227.

About Michigan Broadband Services

Michigan Broadband Services (MBS), a subsidiary of MachTen, Inc, (OTC: MACT), has connected Michigan communities and businesses since 1908. Starting as the Upper Peninsula Telephone Company, MBS now delivers light-speed fiber internet, voice, mobile, and video services across the Upper Peninsula and Northern Lower Peninsula, along with mixed service for more remote areas, including DSL. Committed to affordability, reliability, and local customer care, MBS is building Michigan's digital future—one fiber mile at a time.

