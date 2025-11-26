Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

Thursday, December 11, 2025

11:35 a.m. PST; 2:35 p.m. EST





A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid multicloud computing leader, offering organizations a unified software platform for running applications and AI and managing data anywhere. With Nutanix, organizations can simplify operations for traditional and modern applications, freeing them to focus on business goals. Trusted by more than 29,000 customers worldwide, Nutanix helps empower organizations to transform digitally and power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media.

Investor Contact

Richard Valera

ir@nutanix.com