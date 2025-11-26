Mineralys Therapeutics Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, announced today that on November 24, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Mineralys’ Board of Directors granted an inducement stock option award covering 146,000 shares of Mineralys common stock to one new non-executive employee.

The award was granted under Mineralys’ 2025 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Mineralys. The option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the total shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, November 24, 2025, and 1/48th of the total shares underlying the option vesting following each one-month period thereafter, subject to continued service. The award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Mineralys, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Mineralys

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension and related comorbidities such as CKD, OSA and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn, Twitter and Bluesky.