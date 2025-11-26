Aptima Celebrates 30 Years, Unveils Brand Refresh, and Announces New Board of Directors

Woburn, MA, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., a technological innovator creating mission-ready, national security solutions, today announced the launch of a brand refresh in celebration of its 30th anniversary and the appointment of a new Board of Directors — marking a major milestone for the company.

A Modern Brand for the Future of Human-AI Teaming

Aptima’s refreshed brand reflects its evolution into a leader in next-gen defense technology, engineering innovative solutions that transform how individuals and teams train, develop and perform in mission-critical environments. By designing AI-enabled systems that integrate advanced technology with core insights into human behavior and cognition, Aptima delivers tools that accelerate learning, strengthen trust in AI teammates, and enhance readiness across defense and other critical sectors.

“For three decades, Aptima has advanced the science of human performance in support of national defense and operational effectiveness,” said CEO Michael J. Garrity. “Our new brand identity reflects our commitment to strengthening warfighter readiness and maximizing mission impact through innovative solutions that fuse advanced technology with human potential.”

Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation

Founded in 1995, Aptima has grown from a research-driven startup into a nationally recognized leader applying multi-disciplinary expertise across the cognitive science, AI, engineering, and social science fields to transform how people learn and work. Its innovations include AI-driven training tools that cut development cycles from months to days, trust-calibration technologies for human-machine teams, and real-time analytics that safeguard decision-making in complex information environments.

Announcing Aptima’s New Board of Directors

To guide the company’s next phase of growth, Aptima has appointed a new Board of Directors:

Daniel Serfaty, Aptima Founder and Executive Chairman

Margaret J. Clancy, Co-Founder and Clerk, Board of Directors

Michael J. Garrity, Chief Executive Officer and Member, Board of Directors

Thomas J. McKenna, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Board of Directors

Scott Fouse, Member, Board of Directors

Mark Luettgen, Member, Board of Directors

Daniel Kaufman, Member, Board of Directors

Josh Jackson, Member, Board of Directors

Steve Chambal, Member, Board of Directors

Looking Ahead

With its revitalized brand, milestone anniversary, and strengthened leadership, Aptima is well positioned to elevate human-AI teaming, accelerate mission-critical learning, and help build a more resilient, high-performing Total Force.

About Aptima, Inc.

Aptima, Inc. is a technology leader in the national security industry, engineering innovative solutions that transform training, development and performance in mission-critical environments. For 30 years, Aptima has delivered groundbreaking solutions in training, readiness, and human-machine teaming for industries including defense, healthcare, and education. Its intelligent systems enhance decision making, training, and operational efficiency by harnessing data-driven insights and adaptive tools. For more information, visit www.aptima.com.