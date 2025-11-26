SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 26, 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SFM) between June 4, 2025, and October 29, 2025, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Singh Family Revocable Trust u/a dtd 02/18/2019 v. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:25-cv-04416) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/sprouts-farmers-market-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Sprouts’ growth potential; notably, that a more cautious consumer could result in significant slowdown in sales growth and the purported tailwinds with be unable to dampen the slowdown or would otherwise fail to manifest entirely.

On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced disappointing top-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with comparable stores growth faltering below the Company’s expectations. Sprouts further announced disappointing fourth quarter guidance and further slashed its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on “challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer.”

Following this news, the price of Sprouts’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $104.55 per share on October 29, 2025, Sprouts’ stock price fell to $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, a decline of about 26.11% in the span of just a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage SFM shareholders to step forward before the January 26, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in SFM securities, you have until January 26, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

