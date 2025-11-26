Gradial and Stagwell Partner to Accelerate Agentic Marketing for Global Brands

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradial, the agentic AI platform powering next-generation marketing execution for enterprise brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Stagwell, the challenger marketing network built to transform how brands grow. Together, the companies will help marketing organizations move faster, eliminate operational bottlenecks, and scale personalized experiences with autonomous systems that support human-led creativity.

Modern marketing teams are under intense pressure: more channels, more personalization, more compliance, and fewer hours to get it all done. AI has sped up content creation, but the real slowdown lives in the execution layer of the content supply chain — where teams author pages and emails, manage approvals, enforce governance, and push campaigns live across fragmented systems. This is where work piles up, SLAs slip, and campaigns lose momentum.

Gradial and Stagwell are teaming up to change that.

Stagwell brings global creative leadership, design excellence, and deep expertise in helping brands adapt at the speed of culture. Gradial provides the execution engine built for this moment: agentic AI that automatically updates experiences, builds and localizes pages, runs QA, enforces compliance, creates variants, and orchestrates large-scale campaign delivery across channels. Together, the partnership introduces a new model for agentic marketing — one where human creativity sets the direction and autonomous systems keep every touchpoint current, consistent, and on brand.

What the Partnership Enables for Brands

The joint offering will help enterprise marketing, digital, and creative teams:

Move from slow, manual workflows to agentic automation embedded directly in the content supply chain.

Reduce operational drag by cutting handoffs, rework, and manual production tasks.

Personalize at scale with clean execution, automated variant creation, and structured experimentation.

Improve governance with built-in QA, accessibility checks, and compliance across markets and brands.

Give creative and marketing teams back their time to focus on strategy, ideas, and high-impact experimentation.



As part of the partnership, Gradial and Stagwell will launch a joint go-to-market program, co-develop solution playbooks for priority industries, and run targeted client pilots designed to scale across complex marketing organizations.

“We’re excited to partner with Stagwell to bring the power of agentic marketing to one of the world’s most innovative creative networks,” said Doug Tallmadge, Co-Founder and CEO at Gradial. “By combining Stagwell’s global scale and design leadership with Gradial’s agentic execution engine, brands get a faster, more reliable path to launch, optimize, and experiment across every channel. This is a meaningful step toward a more open, automated, and human-centered future for marketing.”

“Marketers are working inside content supply chains that are too slow and too fragmented to keep up with the pace of culture,” said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO at Stagwell. “This partnership is about bringing speed and simplicity back to marketing operations, so teams spend less time wrestling with tools and more time creating meaningful work that moves business outcomes.”

A Foundation for the Future of Agentic Marketing

The partnership is already underway with select global brands, with additional deployments planned for 2026. Both companies share a core belief: marketing should be faster, easier, and designed around the way humans actually think and work — with AI agents handling the repetitive execution so teams can focus on strategy and creativity.

About Gradial

Gradial is an agentic AI platform for enterprise marketing teams, built to automate the execution layer of the content supply chain. Gradial’s agents connect to existing CMS, DXPs, and marketing tools to update experiences, generate and manage variants, enforce standards, and orchestrate campaigns at scale — without forcing teams to rip and replace their stack. Gradial is headquartered in Seattle and backed by leading enterprise and AI investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is a global marketing network built to transform marketing through creativity, technology, and data. With a portfolio of specialist agencies across creative, media, digital, and communications, Stagwell helps brands adapt at the speed of culture and drive modern growth. Stagwell serves clients around the world from hubs in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

