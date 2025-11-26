Los Angeles Influence Interviews Fully Focused Mgnt Artist Announcement – Rubee Stone

Artist Announcement – Rubee Stone

 Source: Los Angeles Influence

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubee Stone, rising music sensation and Roc Nation distribution artist, continues to build momentum with her latest single “Spend It.” Known for her powerful stage presence, unique sound, and undeniable star quality, Rubee Stone is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new artists in the industry.

With growing buzz across streaming platforms, live performances, and media interest, Rubee Stone is preparing for major upcoming opportunities, expanding her reach, and connecting with new audiences nationwide. Her dedication to authenticity, creative excellence, and consistent work ethic has positioned her as an artist to watch.

Rubee Stone is currently engaging with brands, booking agencies, media outlets, playlist curators, and performance platforms as she continues to elevate her career and build her audience. Supporters,collaborators, and industry professionals are encouraged to tap in as she moves into the next phase of her journey.

Artist: Rubee Stone
Latest Single: “Spend It”
Management: FullyFocusedMGNT
Contact: Rubeestone@fullyfocusedmgnt.com
Instagram: @fullyfocusedmgnt_
