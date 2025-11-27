AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER of 2026, HIGHLIGHTING 10% INCREASE IN REVENUE AND 73% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA WITH POSITIVE NET INCOME

Avante Corp. achieved 10% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by 47% increase in NSSG revenue, and 48% increase in Avante Black revenue.





The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $0.58 million in the fiscal second quarter, an increase of 73%, and the second quarter in a row of positive Net Income.

The Company maintains a positive outlook for fiscal 2026, with expected organic growth across its services including Avante Black, HALO, Avante Verified, and MAST.

TORONTO, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its financial results representing the three months ended September 30, 2025 (all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated).

Manny Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented, “The second quarter of fiscal 2026 continued to build on the momentum we established earlier this year, with revenue increasing 10% year-over-year, driven by strong performances in both NSSG and Avante Black, with growth of 47% and 48%, respectively. These divisions represent some of our most specialized, superior niche offerings, and their continued expansion underscores the strength of our differentiated approach and the value we bring to clients in complex environments. NSSG in particular continues to gain momentum internationally, with active projects now spanning multiple continents. On the monitoring end, we advanced our HALO-powered ecosystem, including the rebranding of WALL-E to MAST (Mobile Automated Surveillance Tower). As we move into the second half of fiscal 2026, we remain focused on disciplined growth, expanding our recurring revenue base, increasing our profitability, and delivering elite, tech-enabled security solutions that set a new standard for our industry.”

Raj Kapoor, Avante’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “I am pleased to report positive operating cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income once again in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by a strong balance sheet that remains debt free, with $4.2 million in cash and $12 million in available credit facilities. This foundation provides us with the financial strength to pursue profitable growth while maintaining discipline. Importantly, operating expenses declined year-over-year, demonstrating the effectiveness of our cost-management initiatives, such as implementing a new ERP system and streamlining operations. These actions are strengthening our cost structure, improving operational visibility, and supporting more consistent profitability. As these efficiencies compound, we remain committed to disciplined execution and creating sustainable value for shareholders.”

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025:

The Company reported consolidated revenue of $8.88 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 10%, compared to $8.09 million for the prior fiscal year. This increase in revenue was driven by 142% year-over-year growth in the Secured Transport division, along with strong performance in NSSG, where Operations revenue grew 47%.

The Company achieved total gross profit of $3.7 million, an increase of 7%, or $0.24 million, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2025. Gross profit margins remained relatively stable at 42% compared to 43% during the prior year’s second quarter.

The Avante Security segment delivered recurring monthly revenues (“RMR”) of $4.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of 14% compared to the Company’s second quarter in the prior year. This growth was driven by net growth in monitoring customers and the introduction of new recurring revenue services to new and existing client bases.

The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $0.58 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.34 for the second quarter in the prior fiscal year, an improvement of 73%.

Avante recorded Net Income of $0.08 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.9 million for the prior fiscal year second quarter.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 :

Readers should refer to the Company’s audited financial statements and MD&A in respect of its fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies, and reporting of subsequent events. Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and will be filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”), which can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca .

$ thousands unless otherwise noted Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30,

2024 INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION RMR in the period (1) $4,192 $3,666 $8,253 $6,888 Revenues $8,879 $7,915 $17,626 $16,000 Gross profit (1) $3,713 $3,477 $7,032 $6,482 Gross profit margin 41.8% 43.0% 39.9% 40.5% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $584 $338 $944 $701 Net income (loss) for the period $83 ($909) $94 ($1,037) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $33 ($914) $49 ($1,041) Average Common Shares during the quarter 26,648,739 26,643,739 26,648,739 26,643,739

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Net income (loss) for the period $83 ($909) $94 ($1,037) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) - - $17 - Interest expense $86 $131 $155 $155 Depreciation and amortization $400 $408 $812 $814 Amortization on capitalized commissions - $1 - $3 Share-based payments $14 $23 $32 $45 Long term employee benefits - - ($168) - Reorganization and acquisition costs - $684 - $721 Adjusted EBITDA $584 $338 $943 $701

ABOUT AVANTE CORP. :

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante’s mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “XX”. For more information, please visit www.avantecorp.ca and consider joining our investor email list.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

manny@avantesecurity.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles & capitalized commissions, share-based payments, acquisition, integration and / or reorganization costs, deferred financing costs, loss (gain) in fair value of derivative liability and expensing of fair value adjustments per IFRS. Recurring Monthly Revenues, or RMR, represent revenue during the fiscal period that benefited from contractual periodic billing to customers, typically monthly, quarterly or annually.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues are appropriate additional measures for evaluating Avante’s performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Recurring Monthly Revenues should be construed as an alternative to net income or revenues (as such financial measures are determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante’s method of calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante’s reported Non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may” “estimate”, “pro-forma” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve the benefits expected as a result of the sale of Logixx Security Inc., anticipated growth from acquisitions, new service offerings and from development and deployment of new technologies and the list of risk factors identified in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.